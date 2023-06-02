In a rare feat, a number of Copperas Cove High School’s seniors received their first college degrees before they received their high school diplomas.

“If I were to go back two or three years from now and tell my 15-year-old self that I would be going to a university to study physics and mathematics, I would have a heart attack,” said Copperas Cove High School graduate Andrew Freeman who was one of five Copperas Cove High School students who earned their associate degrees before earning their high school diplomas. “As a typical teenager, the world beyond high school was a complete mystery. I opted to enroll in two dual credit courses my sophomore year. I went full throttle into my junior year, juggling five classes from the University of Texas along with four dual credit courses. My nights were filled with research for my rhetoric class, revising U.S. history notes, and discerning the orientation of friction vectors. They tested my comprehension skills, analytical thinking, and overall resilience, laying the groundwork for the journey ahead.”

