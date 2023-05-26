Four high achieving Copperas Cove High School seniors who graduated a semester ahead of schedule are getting a financial boost with up to a year in scholarship dollars from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Elizabeth Simpson, Grayson Avritt, Brayden Masingale, and Bradley Hillman are eligible to receive the Texas First Diploma and can use this scholarship at state schools including Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, University of Texas, University of Houston, and University of North Texas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.