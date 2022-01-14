GATESVILLE — Copperas Cove ISD has 62 students who have entered more than 100 categories in the Coryell County Fair that opened on Tuesday. 4-H and FFA members entered various projects in began checking their entries on Monday.
Cove students are entering projects in home economics to include photography, baked goods, pickling, film, needlework, and more as well as showing livestock to include rabbits, swine, goats, sheep and poultry.
The fair culminates with the auction on Saturday night where members sell their projects to recoup their investments and earn money to attend college.
