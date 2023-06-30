Copperas Cove High School 2023 graduate Donovan Vasquez-Solis uses his handheld remote to direct the movements of his drone as he completes the final day of training in CCHS’s Introduction to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles course which prepares students to earn their FAA Part 107 certifications. The course was offered for the first time in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I chose to pursue the UAV operation certification to broaden my range of employable skills,” he said. “The most rewarding experience was collaborating with other members of the course when operating drones. My greatest difficulty was learning how to properly analyze aviation maps.”

