Always looking to help the community, the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge #622 of Copperas Cove purchased 50 haircuts for Copperas Cove ISD students at a downtown barber shop Wednesday. The students received their free haircut at Larry’s Barber Shop in Copperas Cove prior to the start of school.
Wednesday’s event was created as a way of giving back to the community, and helping CCISD students have a good start to the new school year. It was first time the event took place.
Many of the Masonic lodge members and their families get their haircuts at Larry’s regularly. During the event, Larry Smith, the owner, cut the students’ hair with the help of two other barbers.
The new Copperas Cove Independent School District school Year begins on Tuesday.
Smith, who has been a barber for 25 years, said his shop has been in the same location on South Main Street since 2012 and offers several different hair-cutting services.
“I am grateful for the members of the Masonic lodge for wanting to do this event,” Smith said. “It helps me and it helps our kids in the community go back to school with a new look and confidence.”
Mark G. Walls Jr. is the current Worshipful Master of the Masonic lodge and helped coordinate the event.
“I have known Larry Smith a long time and many of us from the lodge come here to get our haircuts and get haircuts for our children.”
Walls went on to say that the idea of providing free haircuts came from fellow brother, Alfred Martin, who has been with the Jno G. Lewis lodge since 2019.
“I thought it would be a good idea to do something for the kids so we said lets provide free haircuts,” Martin said. “We also just provided 500 school backpacks to the annual CCISD Stuff the Bus, which provides backpacks and school supplies to students who are in need.”
One of Martin’s jobs with the lodge is coordinating fundraising events like the fish fry events, which happen several times a year, and the money raised from those events goes to provide the funding for the college scholarships that the lodge gives out to two deserving high school seniors from the local area.
Lauralee Williamson brought her 10-year-old son Liam to the back to school haircut event.
“We found out about this event on the internet, and so I decided to bring my son to help him get a new cut, and I really like this as a community event,” she said. “We are grateful.”
Jarred White is a regular customer of Larry’s Barber Shop but said, “I am happy to have the opportunity to get a free haircut for my son Amir who will be in pre-kindergarten this school year. This is very nice event.”
Cory McCaskill came out to Larry’s Barber Shop along with his two sons Nakeem and Kyrie Freeman. They are regulars of the barber shop.
“It was nice to get some new haircuts that were provided by the Masonic lodge,” McCaskill said.
