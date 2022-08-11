Always looking to help the community, the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge #622 of Copperas Cove purchased 50 haircuts for Copperas Cove ISD students at a downtown barber shop Wednesday. The students received their free haircut at Larry’s Barber Shop in Copperas Cove prior to the start of school.

Wednesday’s event was created as a way of giving back to the community, and helping CCISD students have a good start to the new school year. It was first time the event took place.

