Williams/Ledger Elementary student Marilyn Garcia laughed as she watched a robot on her computer screen complete the actions she programmed it to do through computer coding. Garcia and nearly 1,500 Copperas Cove ISD students participated in the district’s annual Hour of Code event, funded by a $750,000 Department of Defense Education Activity grant awarded in 2019.

The DoDEA grant, now in its third year of implementation, provided the funding for hundreds of Copperas Cove students to log on to a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify code and show that anybody can learn the basics. Students engaged in tutorials on Code.org and Tynker to develop their coding skills.

