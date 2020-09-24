Copperas Cove ISD students spent this week learning about kindness with a simple message — start with hello.
At House Creek Elementary on the northeast side of the city, students began their days by filling out green slips of paper with something they did nice to someone or something someone did nice to them, and then the slips were made into a “chain” to be hung near the entrance of the school.
The Start With Hello campaign goes hand-in-hand with Suicide Prevention Month in September.
Amy Simpson, the school’s counselor, said the purpose of the campaign is to encourage students to say “hello” to others.
“We want to make sure that students are looking out for maybe those that are sitting alone at lunch ... or if they’re out at recess and they don’t have someone to play with. This is get outside of yourself and start with ‘hello,’” Simpson said.
Fourth grade student Camila Lucio said she wrote on her green slip of paper that she is helpful and kind to her mother.
“I like helping out, and I want everyone to feel good about themselves,” Lucio said.
She also explained what the campaign meant to her.
“It means having everyone included and being kind to each other,” Lucio said. “Everyone’s included; no one’s left out.”
