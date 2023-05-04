Williams/Ledger Elementary fifth grader Brayden DeFriese studied the chess board and then diverted his eyes to his opponent: fellow student, Chloe Landers. The two were locked into a game of chess with the goal of checkmating the king. The correct move could win it all for DeFriese. The wrong move would put his king squarely in Landers’ crosshairs.
Williams/Ledger Elementary students are among many across the school district who have learned the game of chess and hone their skills through after-school clubs, local competitions and area matches. Teacher Mark Collins is the Williams/Ledger Elementary chess coach.
“Playing chess increases creativity,” he said, convincingly rattling off the many benefits of the game of strategy. “Chess study and playing improves memory. Chess improves concentration. Chess study improves academic performance. Chess learning and playing improves problem-solving. Chess improves reading comprehension.”
Collins learned how to move chess pieces at an early age and has imparted his knowledge to his students.
“I played with my older brothers and took a beating for years. They would tease me as they took my pieces and I’d get very angry,” Collins said. “I discovered our local library had books on chess, so I began to play alone and use the books to study openings and positions. By the time I reached the age of 12, they couldn’t beat me. I was the best in my house and eventually became middle school chess champion in both seventh and eighth grades.”
Fifth grader Jaxson Johnson joined Chess Club because he thinks it is fun.
“I always wondered how the pieces move and what the game was all about,” Johnson said. “I like to play games that force me to use my mind.”
S. C. Lee Junior High teacher Thomas Jensen practices chess principles and theories with his students, based on instructional books and videos from Grand Master players.
“The students were able to immediately understand the rules involved in chess,” Jensen said. “Most students are able to understand some common opening chess principles and apply effective tactics to gain an advantage in the game.”
S. C. Lee sixth graders Memphis Brown and Victor Jensen qualified for the National Chess Championship, which is a three-day battle, K-8 unrated chess event. These students are the first chess players in CCISD history to participate in a national chess event and be ranked in the top 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.