After having undergone renovations over the past year, Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy welcomed Copperas Cove ISD’s youngest learners Tuesday morning. Hundreds of children walked wide-eyed down the hallways holding a teacher’s hand.
Mae Stevens is the district’s dedicated pre-kindergarten center.
Some of the children appeared to be excited, while others were emotional, having left their parents for the first time as they begin their educational journey.
The brief moments of sadness made one of the teachers, Marie Aponte, also feel emotional.
“Because some of them are excited and some of them are a little nervous,” Aponte said. “And then some of them, real sadness is involved. But that’s expected.”
In some hallways, teachers could be heard comforting sobbing children, while in the cafeteria, Director of Child Nutrition Melissa Bryan worked to calm another.
Bryan calmly navigated the child through the cafeteria line until after being checked out, his tears were gone and she was asking him if he was sure he wasn’t related to The Hulk.
Not all students needed additional, immediate support from teachers. In fact, some could be seen slapping hands with Fort Hood soldiers who were there to assist and hugging Copperas Cove police officers who were on hand to observe the proceedings.
One student who was excited to start the year was Yaretzi McGill, one of three children in her family returning to school.
So far, she has enjoyed learning her colors, shapes and numbers.
“I do my mouse homework,” the youngster said, speaking of her ABC Mouse program.
Aponte said at the pre-kindergarten level, teachers have to get creative with their teaching methods, and some of the leaning is done through play.
“A lot of times, like even just doing our sit-in times when they think they’re playing — which they are — but they’re also learning things like social skills,” Aponte said. “They’re learning how to count by going to the math center and maybe adding people to the little counting cars.”
The 10-year teacher said that by mid-year, those who entered the school doubtful or unsure of themselves Tuesday will have a much different demeanor.
“In the middle of the year, they’ll be like, ‘I got this.’ To watch them grow from the first day to the last day, I’m excited about it,” she said.
Helping welcome the students or escort them in the hallways were about a dozen members of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division.
