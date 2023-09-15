Most public schools have a library on campus, but sometimes not every student knows how to best use it.
Recently, S.C. Lee Junior High School took a trip to help students have a better connection with their library for the rest of their school careers. A group of selected 8th-grade students went to the library at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, where they learned from the college’s librarian, Michelle Shea.
While there, they learned how to use different databases for research and toured the TAMUCT campus.
“We learned the names of the three buildings and what was in them,” student Jada Hayes said. “We also learned about events held for students.”
This trip was brought on after the most recent librarian’s conference, when there was a large, shared concern over a disconnect between students and their libraries. On this trip, Shea helped show students nearing high school how their library can help them when they begin college in five years.
“We learned that their library is open to the public and all students,” Juliette Hayes said. “The librarians can help students answer questions for research, and they have a site where you can get specific, trustworthy topics to look for.”
