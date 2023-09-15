Library

S. C. Lee Junior High School students visited school libraries around the Central Texas area. Here, they listen to a presentation at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.

 Courtesy Photo

Most public schools have a library on campus, but sometimes not every student knows how to best use it.

Recently, S.C. Lee Junior High School took a trip to help students have a better connection with their library for the rest of their school careers. A group of selected 8th-grade students went to the library at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, where they learned from the college’s librarian, Michelle Shea.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.