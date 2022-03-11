Copperas Cove Superintendent Joe Burns sang the praises of students, teachers and faculty alike during the State of the District address he delivered Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Burns referenced the district’s most recent strategic plan, “Vision 2024,” and highlighted accomplishments within each of the pillars of instruction and support, human capital, the whole child, facilities, and stakeholder engagement.
One of the areas Burns highlighted the most was the district’s ability to close a coronavirus pandemic-related learning gap and outperform peers on the STAAR test in 2021.
Sourcing the Texas Education Agency, Burns said the statewide average is that students have been set back two to four years of academic achievement. He said the reason for that is “if you don’t use it, you lose it.” Burns has said on multiple occasions that virtual learning, which was an option during the height of the pandemic, was performance inhibitive.
“Folks, when you miss those windows to be able to pour into kids the ability to learn, that can be catastrophic,” Burns said.
It has been well documented that Copperas Cove students, despite visible regressions, outperformed districts statewide and in the region, including Killeen ISD, on the 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness for 2021 in many areas. Copperas Cove is part of Regional Service Center 12 of Texas Education Agency, which includes more than 75 school districts.
Some of the largest score differences between Copperas Cove ISD students and their state and regional peers were in the subject of reading.
“It’s a tribute to the teachers who are in the classroom, the leadership that’s on campus and then those folks at the district office who help,” he said.
To aid in raising academic performance, Burns said the district has also received five Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports grants, totaling around $2.5 million.
All of that money will be used to helping kids overcome learning loss.
“Our folks work really hard to make a difference, a meaningful difference for kids,” Burns said. “That’s our goal. We want every kid to become the optimum young adult that they can be. And that’s where we’re investing our time, our energy and our effort.”
Burns said it is his “distinct pleasure” to work with community partners to make a difference for the kids that the district serves.
Wrapping up his address, Burns quoted something attributed to Helen Keller.
“Her quote is ‘Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much. It takes us all,’” Burns said.
Toward the end of the address, Burns briefly highlighted the accomplishments of students of all of the district’s 11 campuses.
Before the address, several community partners were recognized after receiving awards for their support of the school district. Those partners were:
- Copperas Cove Walmart
- Cinergy Cinemas
- Chick-fil-A
- H-E-B Plus!
- VFW Post 8577
- Mt. Sinai Chapter 42
- Copperas Cove Rotary Club
- Altrusa International of Copperas Cove
- Copperas Cove Retired Teachers Association
- Copperas Cove Optimist Club
- Copperas Cove Education Foundation
