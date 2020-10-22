Toward the end of the Copperas Cove school board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Joe Burns urged parents to return their students to campus.
Burns addressed the concerns that some educators were expressing that not all students doing virtual learning were meeting the attendance requirements and have subsequently been falling behind.
Burns reminded those watching that Texas Education Code Section 25.092 dictates that students must be in attendance for 90% of class days.
Students who do not meet the 90% attendance requirement risk being withheld from advancing to the next grade, or potentially graduating.
When the district developed its plan to return for the 2020-2021 school year, it offered the choice between in-person learning and virtual learning.
In a letter sent to parents, as well as information posted on the district’s website, Burns told parents that those who choose virtual learning would be required to “attend” classes on a daily basis, as if they were on campus.
Parents will be given a choice to switch their option every six weeks.
On Sept. 30, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said there were 2,496 students doing virtual learning; more than 800 parents opted to have their students learn on-campus during the first switch window.
As the new window approaches to change, Burns said he would beg and plead with parents to send their students back to campus.
He said there are services the district can provide that are not as easily available virtually.
Since school began on Aug. 18, the district has had eight positive cases of the coronavirus. The total population - staff and students - totals nearly 9,300 (including those who learn or work virtually).
Action Items
Earlier in the meeting, the school board unanimously passed all action items, which included approving to continue with engineering and schematic design for the HVAC replacement at Copperas Cove High School, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, Mae Stevens Early Learning Center, Clements/Parsons Elementary and the athletic annex.
The trustees also approved items exceeding $25,000, which included the purchase of one 77-passenger bus and one 48-passenger special needs bus in a total amount of $210,372.
Bidding Farewell
After sitting on the board for 21 years, Jim Copeland participated in his final regular board meeting.
He will be part of the next workshop meeting, scheduled for Nov. 9, but at the Nov. 10 meeting, John Gallen will succeed him as the Place 6 trustee.
Gallen had no challengers, and has therefore been deemed elected.
Burns and the rest of the trustees bid Copeland farewell Tuesday evening.
Copeland said he will tremendously miss serving on the board.
