Hettie Halstead Elementary first grader Carter Grooms is the new kid in class. But he instantly felt like part of the family thanks to the gestures of kindness that teacher Kacie Chenoweth encourages students to share this holiday season.

“The last 10 minutes of our school day, we wrote or drew something kind to our classmates to place in their stockings. Before we made the cards, we brainstormed together what we did throughout our day to show kindness to one another and then when we were finished, we drew pictures and wrote something kind to a different friend every day,” Chenoweth said. “The day before break, students were able to open the stockings filled with 17 different notes that showed them kindness from classmates.”

