At the urging of her students, a Copperas Cove teacher’s aide has written a children’s book that published in October. The reception from the students has been so grand that some of them are already begging her to let them help with the next one.
Shawntae Sneed, who works at Williams/Ledger Elementary School said the book, titled “Activate Your Inner Power,” is broken down into three sections: “I Am,” “I Can,” and “I Can Be.”
“‘I Am’ is empowering declarations, and it talks about different ways to love, to be trustworthy,” Sneed said. “It speaks about diversity. It speaks about self-esteem — being free to be you and who you are.
“‘I Can’ allows the reader to begin to expand their mindset. A lot of times, the kids think that they cannot do things. So, one of the things I wanted to let them know is they can do things, they can reach high mountains, they can climb. They can climb ladders, and they can achieve their dreams.
“Then section three is ‘I Can Be,’ and it takes them through 10 career options that they can be when they grow up, and it starts off with being a school teacher.”
The book is intended for children between 8 and 14 years old.
Recently, Sneed was selling the book at the Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center on Dec. 18.
From what she could tell, Sneed said the reception from the community was great.
“This little young man stood out to me the most,” Sneed said, showing a photo. “He just had to have the book. He was just telling his grandma he has to have the book.”
Prior to writing the book, Sneed said she had “no inkling” to write a children’s book.
After publishing two books a year ago and a Herald article being posted on in Williams/Ledger Elementary where she works, the children caught wind of her accomplishments.
“It was my counselor,” she said. “She dedicated a page and a wall to me at my school and saying ‘Oh, the places you’ll go’ and ‘There’s an author among us.’ So, the kids got wind of there’s an author ... and they started asking me how can they purchase my book.”
It was at their request, as well as at the recommendation of her fellow teachers, she wrote the book.
“She said, ‘You should write a children’s book,’” Sneed said of her coworker, Gail Kraning. “She said, ‘Children need their fire ignited, too.’”
One of the books Sneed published in 2021 was titled “Igniting Your Inner Fire: Activation to a Greater Destination.”
Despite the urging of Kraning, Sneed said she needed another nudge.
“He said, ‘I was reading your book and I think you should write a children’s book,’” Sneed said of her other coworker. “Children really need to hear these positive affirmations and this positivity.”
The book is available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble and most major retailers, Sneed said.
