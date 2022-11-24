Previously, Andrew Pence served as a role model to the nation as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and to the community as a police officer. Today, he is a role model in the classroom at Hettie Halstead Elementary where he teaches students to be productive, responsible, caring and contributing members of society. Pence was selected as the VFW Post #8577 Elementary Teacher of the Year and will be honored on Saturday along with the Junior High Teacher of the Year and the High School Teacher of the Year, all from Copperas Cove ISD.

“Mr. Pence exudes an air of punctuality, leadership, and persistence with his students,” said Principal Billie Diaz, who nominated Pence. “Mr. Pence models good citizenship for all students and staff members at Hettie Halstead. He sets and maintains high expectations and the students he serves work hard because they know what is expected when they come into his room.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.