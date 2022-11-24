Previously, Andrew Pence served as a role model to the nation as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and to the community as a police officer. Today, he is a role model in the classroom at Hettie Halstead Elementary where he teaches students to be productive, responsible, caring and contributing members of society. Pence was selected as the VFW Post #8577 Elementary Teacher of the Year and will be honored on Saturday along with the Junior High Teacher of the Year and the High School Teacher of the Year, all from Copperas Cove ISD.
“Mr. Pence exudes an air of punctuality, leadership, and persistence with his students,” said Principal Billie Diaz, who nominated Pence. “Mr. Pence models good citizenship for all students and staff members at Hettie Halstead. He sets and maintains high expectations and the students he serves work hard because they know what is expected when they come into his room.”
Military spouse and S. C. Lee Junior High teacher Kasie Taylor was selected as the VFW Junior High Teacher of the Year for paying tribute not only to her husband, an active duty soldier assigned to Fort Hood, on Veterans Day, but creating a project that ran down the hallways throughout the school.
“Kasie came to me last year with a plan to support our veterans. She approached me again this year with an even bigger plan to support our veterans and active-duty personnel, while promoting civic responsibility, flag etiquette, and patriotism,” said Principal Brian Jost who nominated Taylor.
Copperas Cove High School Health Sciences Teacher Jeni Carbone-Williams captured VFW High School Teacher of the Year honors.
“Mrs. Williams’ sets the example for her students on what being a servant to the community means. A great community leader not only has the motivation to affect positive change in the community, but they also want to be at the forefront of that transformation,” said Career Technology Education Coordinator Sandra Perry who nominated Williams. “Mrs. Williams inherently possesses the dedication and drive that is a paramount necessity in being an effective leader and she is willing to put in the time and effort towards service, selflessly providing her time and effort for the greater good.”
VFW teacher honorees are selected based on four core criteria including citizenship, innovation, resources and passion for teaching. Pence, Taylor and Williams will be honored Saturday at the local VFW Post where they will receive a cash prize and advance to the district contest. Beyond district, the winners hope to advance to the state and on to the national competition where each winner receives a $3,000 cash prize.
