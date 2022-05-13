School board members with the Copperas Cove Independent School District gave a resounding “Yes” in unison during Tuesday’s school board meeting, as they approved a rather significant pay raise for teachers, librarians and registered nurses. Pay raises for the district’s employees are typical every year, but the district did something a little different this year.
By shifting the district’s pay scale entirely rather than raising all teachers by a percentage, the district increased its cap on teachers with years of longevity.
While the starting pay for teachers with no experience remains lower than some area districts at $53,000 after the raise, Copperas Cove ISD will begin to distance itself from other districts with experienced teachers. After six years of experience, employees on the teacher pay scale will make $1,000 more for each year of experience they accumulate, meaning a 20-year teacher will earn $73,000 in Copperas Cove ISD.
As a retired teacher, board member John Gallen recognized the significance of the increase prior to voting for it.
“As a retired 20-year teacher, the discrepancy between when I retired and the first-year teachers coming on board at the time was not a very big differential,” he said. “So this is just an awesome plan.”
Board member Jeff Gorres shared similar comments.
“I’d just like to add that this is the fruition of the dedicated effort for more than a year from this administration,” he said. “It has to be noted that the research and effort of the administration to get after recruiting and retention is envious.”
All current teachers, librarians and registered nurses on the district’s payroll will automatically be bumped up to the new pay scale to accordingly match what new teachers will make. The pay increase will take effect in the summer, depending on each employee’s contracted start date.
For comparison, the new pay scale is drastically higher than the current scale for the district. During this school year, teachers who had six years of experience would have made $51,800 and a teacher with 20 years of experience would have made $57,250.
Board member Karen Harrison said she wanted to make it clear the district values its teachers.
“Hopefully this shows everybody that we really do value you, you are important to us and more than that, you’re important to our school district,” she said.
More experience
The ultimate goal with the drastic increase is to attract experienced teachers.
“Research tells us that the very best teachers (have) nine to 11 (years of experience),” said Superintendent Joe Burns after the meeting. “The sweet spot is really years seven to 12. That’s where really, really good teachers (are) because they’ve been teaching long enough to understand their craft, they’ve been teaching long enough to understand the profession and motivation and all the things that have happened with kids.”
During the meeting, Burns explained to the board and those in attendance that 56% of the district’s teachers have between zero and five years of experience.
“That’s not a bad thing, but experience certainly helps because during the first five years, most teachers make a decision of whether to stay in that profession or leave the profession,” Burns told the board. “And 48% of the teachers across the state of Texas leave in their first three years.”
Shortages
Wendy Sledd, the district’s public information officer told the Herald that the district has a total of 14 teacher vacancies of the 702 positions allotted. She said Wednesday that most of the 14 vacancies are in hard-to-fill positions.
To combat this, Burns proposed additional stipend amounts in hopes it will entice teachers to fill them. The stipends approved by the board include:
Secondary math: $10,000
Secondary science: $7,500
Bilingual: $7,500
Special education: $5,000
Foreign language: $3,000
All other employees
All other support professional, clerical and auxiliary employees in the district will receive a 3% increase on the midpoint salary as determined by the Texas Association of School Boards. The midpoint salary is the middle of the minimum and maximum of the salary range.
For example, if an employee has a salary range of $50,000 to $70,000, the midpoint would be $60,000. A 3% pay raise from the $60,000 midpoint would result in a raise of $1,800.
The purpose behind basing it on the midrange is so that every employee receives the same amount of a raise.
In addition to approving the raise, the new starting wage for auxiliary employees will be $11.15 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.