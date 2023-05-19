As she prepares to graduate from Cove High and head off to college, packing her bags again will be nothing new for Emma Moris, who has spent 17 years moving from place to place with her military family.
Emma was born on Fort Hood and lived in Killeen for a couple years, then moved to Virginia. When she was four, the family moved for a year to Australia. She was a kindergartner when they moved to El Paso for three years, and in third grade, it was over to Maryland. In fifth grade, she came back to central Texas – this time to Copperas Cove – where it looked like Emma was finally going to be able to settle down and establish some roots.
Then, as she looked forward to high school, the family moved for a year to Pennsylvania, and Emma was not a happy camper.
“We were in Copperas Cove for about four years, so I was pretty grounded,” Emma said, recently. “Then I heard we were moving to Pennsylvania. That kind of tore me apart inside. I’m in a much better place now, but for a while, I wasn’t myself. It was hard for me to even talk to other kids at times, and I didn’t really want to, either.”
After Pennsylvania, the family returned to Copperas Cove and has been here ever since. All is well now, but there were times in her life when being a military kid was plenty difficult, Emma says.
“When you’re young, it’s not so bad, but when you start getting older, it starts getting really tough,” she said. “You see other kids in solid, consistent friend groups (and) being able to be a part of different programs all the way through their school career.
“Sometimes, it’s kind of hard to explain. A lot of kids just don’t understand me – my story. They really don’t see the big deal in all these things. They don’t see the significance of moving around so much. They just don’t understand it in the same way.
“People who will listen, they usually understand, but sometimes it just gets exhausting, trying to explain these things to people. The best way I can try to explain it is that I just never had one singular place that I’ve lived, that I’ve been able to call home. Other people around me have the privilege of that, and that can make me feel jealous, or … out of place. Like I don’t have things to relate to other kids about.”
One thing that has turned it around for her is simply getting older and gaining new perspective. But there was also an important discovery she made during that year of high school in Pennsylvania, when Emma learned about a fledgling Internet support group called “Bloom: Empowering the Military Teen.” The group, which can be found at https://www.bloommilitaryteens.org, allows military kids all across the world to connect and share via blog posts, articles, poems, messages, and artwork.
“Bloom was created during the pandemic by Elena Ashburn (now attending college in Florida) and co-founded by Matthew Oh (going to college in Nashville, Tenn.),” Emma, now a staff writer for Bloom, said. “I have never met either of them in person. The year before I moved to Pennsylvania, they were already there, at the same school that I went to, which is Carlisle High School. Matthew, who is also pursuing a music education degree, was in the marching band and I heard of him through friends that I knew. I reached out to him and told him that I was also a military teen and also in band.
“I submitted a guest article when they were just starting, and I got a message from him on Instagram, and he said, ‘We’d like you to be a regular writer for us,’ and that’s how I became involved with Bloom.
“It’s helped me a lot, just in general, to better appreciate my life as a military teen, and I can say that’s true for others, as well. It has given military teens a place and a chance to connect. A place to share their stories and to be understood.”
In the fall, Emma will be in San Marcos, studying music education at Texas State University and playing French horn in the school band. Along with becoming a part of Bloom, being a longtime member of the Pride of Cove Band – she was drum major this year – has helped give Emma a sense of belonging, and one thing she likes to tell other military kids who may be struggling with the sometimes-transient lifestyle is to not be afraid to reach out for help.
“If I could speak to my younger self, I wish I had chosen to reach out more,” she said. “I have found that the happiest I am is when I’m with community, and with other people. I have this wonderful community of people at Bloom, and with the Pride of Cove Band.
“I am surrounded by people who love me every day, and I wish that was something I had searched for when I was younger. Don’t be afraid to talk to other people and be involved in community. I truly believe that’s where you’ll find the most happiness.”
