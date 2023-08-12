Copperas Cove High School’s tennis and volleyball teams have scored big wins early this season.
Copperas Cove Tennis won its first match of the season 10-9 over Pflugerville Connally last week. The Lady Dawgs swept the day, contributing nine wins to the team, according to coach Ashleigh Andrews.
Jadon Thomas provided the sole win on the boys’ side, defeating Paul Tran 8-6, clinching the match for the Dawgs.
Other wins for the Bulldawgs included:
Milena Robles/Ava Petro defeated Catherine Vu/Angela Vu (6-3)
Milena Robles defeated Linda Vu (6-1)
Jael Holmes defeated Catherine Vu (6-4)
Jadon Thomas defeated Paul Tran (8-6)
Dawg Tennis also defeated Ellison 12-7 in Tuesday’s matchup.
“The Lady Dawgs were fired up and came out with a complete sweep in singles and doubles. Elijah Weaver and Christian Harrell picked up singles wins on the boy’s side,” Andrews said.
Petro/Robles defeated Stevenson/Hughes (6-0, 6-0)
Holmes/Montgomery defeated Mikell/Vasquez (6-0, 6-0)
Elijah Weaver defeated Kris Pelayo (5-4, (4), 4-1)
Christian Harrell defeated Carlos Nunez Morales (5-3, 4-0)
The Copperas Cove Lady Dawg varsity volleyball team earned a split with Thorndale and Brentwood Christian during an early-season tournament recently. Copperas Cove’s junior varsity and ninth grade teams scored sweeps of the two opponents.
Scores for each team were:
Brentwood: 10-25, 23-25, 17-25
Thorndale: 25-15, 25-20, 21-25
Brentwood: 25-20, 22-25, 15-7
Thorndale: 25-16, 21-25, 15-11
Varsity stat leaders in the two matches were:
Aces — Chloe Tuiasosopo (4)
Blocks — Chloe Tuiasosopo (3)
Kills — Sadie Mckee and Iliana Buitron (3)
Assist — Anna Rios (9) and Audrey Martin (5)
Digs — Kaylee Rodarte (15)
Blocks — Chloe Tuiasosopo (3)
Kills — Chloe Tuiasosopo (8), Larisa Perez and Iliana Buitron (5)
Assists — Anna Rios (14) and Audrey Martin (13)
Digs — Larisa Perez (19) and Kaylee Rodarte (11)
All teams are in tournament action this weekend. The varsity will travel to Austin to take place in the Jason Landers Volleyball Invitational. Sub-varsity teams will travel to Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.