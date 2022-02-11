Want to watch the “Big Game” on the big screen? Tickets are still available to watch Super Bowl 56 at The Cove Theater in downtown Copperas Cove on Sunday. Super Bowl 56 features the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.
The event at the theater, 111 W. Avenue D in Cove, is BYOB and open to those 21 and up. Each seat comes with a $5 corkage fee. To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3snvT96. Full concession along with Super Bowl specials will be available.
Doors open at 4 p.m., and the game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
There will also be raffles, games and prizes. Tickets are also available for purchase during a showing for any movie over the weekend.
