The Cove Theater on West Avenue D hosted Super Bowl 56 which saw the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals and while most there were indifferent to who won, they still enjoyed the old school atmosphere of the Cove Theater.
The theater is ran by Andy Remedies, an elementary school science teacher, and Betina Cash, a school nurse and do so for their love of Copperas Cove and cinema.
The theater that was once closed for a long period but through their love of films and Cove, Remedies and Cash decided to re-open the cinema to play classic movies and keep that original movie theater atmosphere.
“Sometimes, people will come in and see our snacks and remark about how they haven’t seen them in years,” Remedies said.
The theater is known for hosting events where they play old films, have reptile shows, and even a concert where a famed Elvis impersonator came to perform. Last Sunday night, the theater aired the Super Bowl.
“We were kind of displaced when the Cowboys lost but we’ve had about 40 people reserve tickets and some people have just been walk-ins,” Remedies said. At least ten people were in attendance at the theater by the time kickoff occurred, and more were expected to arrive throughout the first quarter of the game.
“I’m a Tennessee Titans fan but when the Bengals won, I kind of have to root against them so tonight, I am a Rams fan,” Anthony Moore, 46, of Copperas Cove, said.
