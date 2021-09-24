MCGREGOR — Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball, 15, has loved to sing ever since she can remember. Her first experience singing solo was in pre-kindergarten at Clements/Parsons Elementary School at her Christmas choir concert.
Over the last 10 years, Kimball hasn’t lost her desire to make her voice heard as she took center stage at the McGregor Founder’s Day Festival’s McGregor’s Got Voice singing contest.
She danced across the stage as she belted out “If I Die Young,” made famous by The Band Perry.
“I decided to enter this competition because of my love for singing and to represent the talent in Copperas Cove,” Kimball said. “I really like the song I chose because it is about a young girl and I felt like I could relate to it. I was so nervous to compete. I remember shaking right before I went on stage. I was so intimidated because I was asked to sing first.”
Kimball’s experience singing in her church children’s choirs and school choirs from elementary through high school paid off to the tune of $400 when Kimball was announced the winner of the McGregor competition.
“I plan to use the prize money to further my musical education by purchasing equipment to use, such as a microphone and speaker,” Kimball said.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale also entered the contest to challenge herself.
“Being part of the pageant has afforded me so many opportunities to try new things that I normally would not have done. Being 56 years old, I have never entered a singing contest in my life, or thought I ever would,” Hale said. “The last time I sang in front of a group was when I was in junior high in the choir. I was so nervous right before I was to go on stage that I almost backed out. Thankfully, the royalty and my family encouraged me to go on, and I am so happy they did.”
Hale sang the song, “In the Lord’s Army” because she is a U.S. Army veteran.
“I related to both serving our nation and also to the spiritual meaning of the song,” Hale said. “I am no longer actively serving in the Army, but I can continue to serve in the Lord’s army every day.”
Hale captured third place and a cash prize of $20 that she will use with her fundraiser, Keeping our Seniors Cool, purchasing fans for senior citizens.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty also represented the City of Copperas Cove in the McGregor Founder’s Day Parade.
