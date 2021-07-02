On June 17, the city of Copperas Cove announced the deadline for filing an application for a place on the ballot in the November elections.
The available positions for the upcoming City Council Election on November 2, 2021 are: Mayor, City Council Place 1, and City Council Place 2.
Applications for a place on the ballot may only be filed from July 17 through Aug. 16 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Since July 17 is a Saturday, those wishing to submit their application immediately can do so via fax to 254-542-8927 or via email to lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
Candidate packets are still being prepared and not yet available; once finalized packets will be available on the City website and in the City Secretary’s Office.
Election information may be obtained by visiting the City Secretary’s page of the City website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/
Questions may be directed to City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
The physical and mailing address for filing an application is:
Copperas Cove City Hall
Attn: Lisa Wilson
914 S. Main Street, Suite D
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
