FORT HOOD — Kaylee and Leia Salter learned about Lemonade Day at school, and the 8-year-old twins were among the first to register last weekend for a chance to participate in the national program designed to encourage and educate aspiring young entrepreneurs.

The sisters from Copperas Cove were excited as they toured the various registration tables set up last Saturday at Fort Hood’s Clear Creek Post Exchange, collecting information about this year’s 14th annual Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day, which is scheduled for May 6-7 in communities throughout the region, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Kempner, Lampasas, Temple, Belton, and Fort Hood.

