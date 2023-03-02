FORT HOOD — Kaylee and Leia Salter learned about Lemonade Day at school, and the 8-year-old twins were among the first to register last weekend for a chance to participate in the national program designed to encourage and educate aspiring young entrepreneurs.
The sisters from Copperas Cove were excited as they toured the various registration tables set up last Saturday at Fort Hood’s Clear Creek Post Exchange, collecting information about this year’s 14th annual Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day, which is scheduled for May 6-7 in communities throughout the region, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Kempner, Lampasas, Temple, Belton, and Fort Hood.
“I think it’s super cool,” Leia said.
“I like it because lemonade is yummy, and I like making it,” she said. “We did it once at our grandma and grandpa’s house. We thought of different flavors to sell and what colors will be in it.”
This is the 14th year for Fort Hood area Lemonade Day, a free-to-participate program presented locally by First Heroes National Bank (formerly Fort Hood National Bank), First National Bank Texas, Fort Hood Family Housing, and H-E-B.
Ally Torres, community engagement coordinator for First National Bank Texas and city director for Fort Hood area Lemonade Day, said more than 2,000 youngsters registered last year, and officials are hoping to see that number increase to 3,000. Kids ranging in age from 4 years to high school are eligible.
“I want to say our record is close to 4,000,” Torres said. “Lemonade Day is worldwide now, and Fort Hood area is one of the biggest Lemonade Day participants.
“It’s a great program. I love it. It’s great to give back for the kids. Everything is free to participate. They pay nothing, besides if they want to add stuff to their stand or the actual products they sell on Lemonade Day. Everything else is completely free to participate, and they get to keep all the money they earn. We actually teach them to save some, spend some, and share some. So we have a lot of children who contribute to local charities. A lot of them give a lot back.”
Prior to Lemonade Day weekend, a number of educational and training programs are planned, including such things as Lemon University, how to design and build a lemonade stand, and a best-tasting contest, according to Carolyn Meyer, community services manager for Fort Hood Family Housing.
Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster was on hand for the registration event, which included prize giveaways, a scavenger hunt, and photo ops with the Lemonade Day mascot.
“It’s a really great activity,” Foster said. “It’s a community activity, and we’re only as strong as the links in our community. We were the first installation to do Lemonade Day, and a lot of other installations throughout the Army have followed suit.
“This is a great chance for kids to learn a little bit about responsibility, setting goals, and how to achieve them … specifically about money, which is something I think we all can use. Not only that, it’s also kids and their families get to do this together. If Fort Hood can be a part of making that possible, then this is a great way to spend our time.”
Registration for Lemonade Day continues up to the first day of the two-day event. For more information, go to: www.FortHood.LemonadeDay.org.
Meanwhile, the Salter sisters have not decided yet on a location for their lemonade stand, but they have already been hard at work honing a few skills and coming up with ideas to make their business a success.
“They are in the gifted and talented program at CCISD, and they go to intervention for 30 minutes each day, and they are learning about the lemonade stand during that time, and the teacher works with them to come up with a program, so that they can do it on Lemonade Day,” their mom, Emily, said.
“We’ve practiced how to count our money (and) how to give change. On the app, it tells you how when you’re handling money, how to hold it and how to give it back to the customer. They also came up with a sales incentive on their own. If you bring your own cup, you get a discount on the lemonade. They’ve thought about this a lot.”
