The community is invited to attend a “tent” event at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans, 202 S. Fourth St.
It will be the first in-person event that the organization has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is in honor of Cancer Survivor Month.
Lunch will be served.
