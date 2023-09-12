Ira Brand was too young to work the family cotton fields when his parents moved from Mississippi to Michigan, but after graduating high school, he got a chance to get his hands good and dirty.
“We moved because that’s where General Motors was, and they paid more than picking cotton or chopping wood or hauling logs,” said Brand, a longtime Copperas Cove business owner and community volunteer. “My grandfather was a World War I vet. They came back and they used the GI Bill to acquire land. A lot of people were sharecroppers, but he owned his own land and had sharecroppers working for him. He probably had 60 acres.
“I come from a family of seven kids, and I’m the second oldest. I was on the wrestling team and I wanted to be a wrestling coach and a teacher, but we didn’t really have the money for me to pursue something like that, so I took the summer off after high school and went back down to Mississippi to help out on grandma and grandpa’s farm.
“I did not pick cotton when I was a kid, because I left (Mississippi) when I was four. But when I went down for that summer, I tried to pick it one day, because my grandmother was paying $3.26 for a hundred pounds. We had some guys who could pick 200, 300 pounds in a day, so I tried it.
“I worked all day and at the end of the day, I had 65 pounds. So (after that), my job was, I would get up in the morning, fire up the truck, go out all through the countryside picking up people, driving them out to the (fields), bringing them water. At the end of the day, I would help weigh the cotton (and) figure out how much they got paid, then take the cotton to the gin. After that summer, I came back (to Michigan) and got a job.”
Brand was born at his grandparents’ place in Neshoba County and graduated high school in Michigan in 1972. When he got back home that summer, he went to work for a company that made rubber stamps for the post office, and one day a couple buddies told him they were going to see an Army recruiter and invited him to come along. He had no plans to join the service but agreed to go and wound up signing on the dotted line.
“What really convinced me was when he said I could go to Europe,” Brand said. “That was probably the biggest factor in my decision to go ahead and enlist.
“There were three of us, and even before we took any of the tests for aptitude, the recruiter says, ‘Well, we’ve only got three jobs available. You can be a cook. You can be a tanker. Or you can be in field artillery. I signed up for artillery. I figured that was the furthest away. If you’re a cook, you could be right up on the front lines with the infantry. If you’re a tanker, you’ve got to look at that guy who is shooting at you and you’re shooting at him, right? Artillery, you’re way back over a couple of hills, some tree lines. So that was my choice. He signed us up, and that’s how it all got started.”
Brand went on to serve 20 years and 26 days in the military, including 12 years stationed in Germany. He retired from Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) in 1993 as a first sergeant. Along with three tours in Germany and a Cold War-era Reforger training exercise, Brand also served at Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Although he enlisted during the end of the Vietnam war era and was still in uniform when fighting in the Middle East began, Brand never saw combat during his career.
“I never shot at anybody; nobody ever shot at me,” he said. “I’ve always been in a position where I was not able to go. If I was going to stay in for 30 years, that would have been a curse – because people that go (to combat) get promoted quicker – but since I knew I was only going to do 20 years, it was a blessing.”
Brand earned a degree in social work during his military career, but after leaving the service, he went to work for MetLife, beginning a career in financial services that led to him owning his own shop, Brand Financial Services. The 68-year-old father of three, grandfather of four, and great-grandfather of two has been married since 1977 to Klaudia, a German native he met during his first tour there in Hanau.
Looking back at the day he joined his friends on that visit to the Army recruiter, Brand says “it was one of the best decisions that I ever made.”
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything – the experience, the travel, the adventure; the training. It kind of prepares you for life,” he said. “Things happen for reasons and sometimes you don’t know why or where, but it definitely affected me in a positive way.
“I had a pretty good career. I moved up through the ranks pretty quickly. I always felt comfortable. One thing about the Army even back then is that it’s a place where if you are better, if you can do it better, you get rewarded. It’s not so much based on good ol’ boy systems. It’s free (and) open competition.
“I had one guy when I got promoted to E-7 who had two or three more years left in the Army (and) he tried to say, ‘Well, you’re just part of that affirmative action thing. You’re just a quota.’ I said, ‘No, I just competed and won the best howitzer section in the whole DIVARTY (division artillery) and got that medal and award. That’s why they promoted me over you.’
“It’s hard to tell where I’d be today if I hadn’t joined the Army.”
