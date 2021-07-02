Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans, a nonprofit veteran service organization, honored cancer survivors last Saturday, hosting a luncheon at its headquarters in Copperas Cove.
It was the organization’s first in-person event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
June is National Cancer Survivors Month, and a few cancer survivors were in attendance to share their stories and be honored by the organization.
Avis White was first diagnosed with cancer in 1994, and then again in September 2012, when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 capillary thyroid cancer, and just two months after that, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
“I have been cancer free for about three and a half years,” White said at the luncheon. “I have bouts with fatigue, but that comes with the territory, but these cancers were survivable; it just how you choose to live the rest of your life.”
Vivian McKinney, a breast cancer survivor, also attended Saturday’s luncheon.
“I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2005, and now have been a survivor for almost 16 years,” McKinney said. “It is great that hey held this lunch for survivors, but it is also to get the word out for people to know what they need to do, because it can happen to anybody at anytime.
“You don’t fully understand until it happens to you. In the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I wear pink every day.”
John Cook organized the lunch for cancer survivors and also sits on the advisory council for the Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans organization.
“The event means a lot to me because a lot of people don’t know the story of cancer survivors,” Cook said. “We want people to know that a lot of cancer survivors are still here, and we want to keep them in our prayers and honor them. It feels so great to have our first in person event again.”
Gregory Johnson, one of Bell County’s justices of the peace, attended to show support.
“It was a great opportunity for me to come and show support for this great organization: Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans,” Johnson said. “They are one the premier nonprofit veterans community service organizations in this area, and they go above and beyond to help veterans. It is also great to come out listen to some of these survivors who have overcome so much.”
Sheila Timmons, the executive director of the organization, offered her thoughts on the event.
“It is great to be able to do events again,” she said.
Many of the group’s big events, such as for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
