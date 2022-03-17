Army and Navy recruiters in Copperas Cove were fed Thursday, courtesy of Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans — a Copperas Cove-based veteran service organization — and Applebee’s.
Sheila Timmons, executive director for Veterans Helping Veterans, said Thursday that the organization had taken over coordination for the event at the request of a city council member. The monthly lunch for the recruiters is also in conjunction with Our Community Salutes, a national nonprofit organization.
“We just want to thank them,” Timmons said. “They said recruiting was getting harder and harder because kids aren’t wanting to join.”
Timmons said she has heard that recruiters are more stressed now than before.
“We just want them to know we appreciate (their work),” she said. “Because not everybody can be a recruiter.”
One of the Army recruiters, Staff Sgt. Melissa Porcher, said she appreciates the gesture by Applebee’s and by Veterans Helping Veterans.
“What we do often goes unnoticed — or we feel that it goes unnoticed,” Porcher said. “So it’s a wonderful feeling or a joyful noise that know there is people to think about us.”
On the Navy side, Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Martinez also appreciated the gesture.
“I like it because the community comes back and brings the communication between the community and recruiters like, ‘We’re not just her to plan but we’re her to help out with the community and help out getting connected,’” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said that from his perspective, he feels as though the work he and his fellow recruiters do is often recognized and appreciated.
Veterans Helping Veterans will bring food courtesy of a different local business to the Army/Navy recruiting station on the third Thursday of every month.
