Cancer victims were remembered and survivors honored during a Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans luncheon last weekend in Copperas Cove.

June is National Cancer Survivors Month and the SGVHV invited four central Texans who have survived — and some still fighting — life-changing bouts with cancer to share their stories. They included Regina Wesson of Killeen, and C.J. Sowell, Della Perry and Gabby Hicks of Copperas Cove.

