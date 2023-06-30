Cancer victims were remembered and survivors honored during a Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans luncheon last weekend in Copperas Cove.
June is National Cancer Survivors Month and the SGVHV invited four central Texans who have survived — and some still fighting — life-changing bouts with cancer to share their stories. They included Regina Wesson of Killeen, and C.J. Sowell, Della Perry and Gabby Hicks of Copperas Cove.
Sowell, a pre-school teacher’s aide, told a standing-room-only crowd that he battled cancer years ago and thought the fight was finished, but now he is facing another serious challenge. First, he found out he had stage four kidney cancer, and also bladder cancer. Lesions were later found in his lungs and in his brain, and then cancer was found in his thyroid.
“I don’t know how people can go through this without faith,” Sowell said. “I’m walking with a cane now but thank God I’m still here. My mother passed away in 2013 from a very aggressive brain cancer. My brother passed away in 2007 from liver cancer. I’m very thankful for my church family; for my wife.
“I have seven beautiful granddaughters. The oldest one will be 10,” he said, as his voice choked with tears. “I’m so thankful to be here. To all the veterans who served our country, thank you. All I can say is, I go through every day with a newfound (appreciation) that God has given me another day to live.”
According to the National Cancer Institute, there are 18 million cancer survivors in the United States, and that number is projected to increase by 24.4%, to 22.5 million, by 2032. There are 623,405 people living with metastatic breast, prostate, lung, colorectal, or bladder cancer or metastatic melanoma in the U.S., and that number is expected to increase to 693,452 by the year 2025.
Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans (SGVHV) is a local group with headquarters in downtown Copperas Cove that has been around since 2012 and includes more than 300 members. The group is designed for community service and organizes such annual projects as giving away turkeys for Thanksgiving, backpacks for kids returning to school, and helping veterans with VA benefit claims.
Gabby Hicks was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and a double mastectomy (surgical removal of the breasts). She is cancer-free now, but her journey is not yet over.
“My last chemo was June 26, 2021 — my 31st birthday,” she said. “I rang the bell. I was proud. I was happy. Then I got the results back from my genetic testing, which told me I was 92% more likely to have cancer in my right breast, and an 82% chance to have uterine cancer. So I was like, OK, take it out. I don’t think I want to go through this again.
“I had a double mastectomy July 10, and then Aug. 1, I started 30 rounds of radiation. My journey is not complete yet. I have not had reconstruction surgery. They told me I would be out of work for over six months recovery. At this point in my life, I’m going to pass. I don’t know what normal is anymore, but I’m trying. I’ve got a good routine going.
“I never thought in a million years I would have cancer, but I know we all are going to make it because of each other. Thank you all.”
SGVHV is a nonprofit group “whose main purpose is to be a viable voice in the community for veterans and to assist other citizens in our community.”
Copperas Cove resident Della Perry, who served 20 years in the military, talked about her battle with breast cancer that began in 2021.
“I was in St. Louis working and I found a small lump on my breast,” Perry said. “I waited a couple of days and went to the doctor. That was in July, and they set me up with an appointment for a mammogram in August. When I went in, I saw this lady and she said, ‘We have a radiation doctor that’s been here for 24 years, and what he says, he knows what he is saying.
“He said I had a lump the size of a marble, and I said, OK. He said, ‘It’s cancerous,” and he got up and walked out the door. I looked at the nurse and I said, ‘What did he just say?’
“She said, ‘You all right?’ I said, ‘No, I ain’t all right.’
“I called my son and he was driving from Corpus Christi. He said, ‘What’s up? How’d the mammogram go?’ I said, ‘I’ve got cancer.’ He said, ‘What (and started crying)?’
“I said, ‘Boy, let me tell you something. You ain’t getting no insurance money that easy. I’m gonna live. We gonna fight this thing to the end.’ Finally, I made it back to Texas. There were so many people praying for me, but I wasn’t praying for myself. One day, I got before God, and I said, ‘God, I want to live.’
“He said, ‘Trust the process.’”
After her apparently successful surgery, Perry got another dose of bad news.
“I went back for a follow-up, and the doctor said everything went well, but …
“I said, ‘But?’ He said, ‘It traveled to the lymph nodes in your arm. We’re going to have to go back and do surgery to remove all the lymph nodes in your left arm.’ I was mad. I was real mad. I was speechless, too, because my husband passed from cancer at 30. I became stressed, depressed, discombobulated and hard to get along with.
“I felt like a monster. Breasts gone. Nails black. Eye lashes gone. Eyebrows done came off. But all I could hear was God say, ‘Trust the process.’ I never knew the process would be so painful. What happens is, chemo kills all the bad stuff, but it kills the good stuff, as well. It was a fight every day.
“The struggle was real. I kept hearing God’s voice saying to trust the process, but I never knew the process would be so painful.
“I think the hardest part of cancer is that people think you’re healed. When someone assumes you’re cured and you no longer need their help or support, that is when you are in your weakest and most devastated state. Plus, you no longer have the mission you had, which is to kill the cancer. The cancer is toast, but so are you. It’s like the soldier after the war who needs help putting themselves back together. But everyone has gone home, since they assume the war has been won.
“I’m honored to be here today, and after 18 months of treatment, I’m here to say I made it. I couldn’t have made it without the support of my siblings, my son, the village that’s here today. I remember somebody saying, ‘You will tell your story of what you overcame, and what you lived through, and it will become somebody else’s survival guide.”
Membership is open to veterans currently serving or discharged under honorable conditions; spouses of deceased veterans; family members of a veteran or dependent; registered volunteers; companies or organizations that support veterans and their families. Monthly meetings are at noon on the first Saturday of each month.
For more information on SGVHV, go to: http://stargroup-veteranshelpingveterans.org/home.
