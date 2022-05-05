The Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 gave away $21,000 on April 28 to local nonprofit organizations, churches and scholarship funds. All money comes from the post’s bingo funds.
Dana Watson, the post’s senior vice commander and bingo chairman, said the post has been using funds from the popular game since it has hosted it.
“We have to give a percentage of it away, but we give away way above and beyond the percentage that we’re supposed to give away,” Watson said. “To us, we don’t try to keep any of the money. To us, it’s all we make it, we give it away.”
A total of nine organizations received money from the VFW on April 28, including Copperas Cove High School’s Project Graduation.
Elizabeth Chase, the president of the Class of 2022 Project Graduation, said the VFW gave the organization $500, which will promptly be used.
“Everything we make goes back to the senior class,” Chase said.
In the past, the high school organization has given away TVs, laptops, fridges, gift cards and anything seniors might need or want to go to college or start their career.
Project Graduation is a celebration that takes place at the Copperas Cove High School immediately following graduation. This year, it will go from 11 p.m. May 27 to 6 a.m. May 28.
Also receiving money was the Copperas Cove Police Department for its Chief Molnes Scholarship Fund. Deputy Chief Brian Wyers was on hand to accept the $2,500 check.
All organizations receiving money from the VFW were:
- Killeen-Cove Youth Sports — $500
- Copperas Cove High School Project Graduation — $500
- Camp Cowboy — $6,000
- Women’s Army Corps Veteran Association — $2,500
- New Sunset Community Church — $2,000
- Rabbit Fest — $2,000
- Copperas Cove Police Department Chief Molnes Scholarship Fund — $2,500
- 15th Military Intelligence Battalion Golf Scramble — $2,500
- Copperas Cove Military Golf Tournament — $2,500
So far this year, the VFW has given away more than $51,000 and is on pace to top last year’s donation total of $178,000. The VFW does a check presentation ceremony a few times a year. Organizations wishing to request money from the VFW can do so by sending a letter to the post leadership. Fund allocations will be considered and approved by members of the VFW.
