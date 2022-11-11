In Copperas Cove, voters unofficially elected a new council member and a new school board member.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 7:12 am
In Copperas Cove, voters unofficially elected a new council member and a new school board member.
John Hale unofficially won the race to succeed Jay Manning in the Place 4 seat on the City Council, according to election results Tuesday night.
Hale is the apparent winner over Edith Natividad after receiving a total of 3,566 votes (54.5%). Natividad received 2,982 votes, good for 45.5%.
Manning was term-limited and unable to run for reelection.
For Hale, the results hadn’t quite sunk in yet as of Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m ready to get starte with whatever needs to be done,” Hale said Wednesday afternoon.
During his campaign, Hale highlighted economic development as an emphasis.
“I do want to thank all the people who voted for me — even those that didn’t vote for me, I’m still going to do my best to do what’s right for the city and the citizens of the community,” Hale said.
Natividad congratulated Hale on the win and was humbled by the support she received.
“It was a good race, no complaints,” she said Wednesday. “I got an opportunity to get involved, and this is once-in-a-lifetime. I tried.”
Despite running unopposed, incumbent Councilman Shawn Alzona received 5,943 votes and Place 5 Councilman-elect Manuel “Monty” Montanez received 5,848 votes.
For the school board race, challenger Heather Copeland appeared to unseat incumbent Jeff Gorres after just one term.
Including numbers from Bell County, which has a small number of people living within the Copperas Cove ISD boundaries, Copeland had 3,990 votes to Gorres’ 3,852 votes. Percentage-wise, Copeland appeared to win 50.9%-49.1%.
“I know I’ve got a lot to learn, but it’s a great school district and my energies are going to be spent in building our kids into the best in the community,” Copeland said.
Copeland is the wife of longtime trustee Jim Copeland, who relinquished his seat in 2020 by not seeking reelection. His seat was filled by John Gallen.
“I know we’ve got some financial challenges just because of our school district, but we’re going to get there,” Copeland said.
Gorres congratulated Copeland for the victory in the race but also said he is proud of what the board did during his tenure.
"I am proud of what has been accomplished in the last three years, positive steps for recruiting and retaining high quality dedicated educators, continuous self-assessment in academic efforts, adjusting compensation to the most competitive in our area, renovations across our campuses to include a new trades facility," Gorres said.
He added that as a father of four and husband of a teacher, he will continue to support the district as needed.
Despite running unopposed, incumbent school board trustees Mike Wilburn and Joan Manning received 6,851 votes and 6,966 votes, respectively.
Cove Sales Tax Issue
Copperas Cove voters also collectively said they were “for” a special election proposal to reallocate a portion of sales tax revenue.
A total of 4,881 voted “for” the measure (64.8%), while 2,647 voted “against” (35.2%).
The measure called to move one-eighth of one percent of sales tax revenue from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to the city and earmark the funds for street maintenance.
City officials are attempting to gradually improve the condition of the road network after receiving a grim picture in January about the state of the roads.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
