Copperas Cove ISD raises an estimated 15,000 pounds of food each year in the annual Food for Families food drive, which is held on the Friday before Thanksgiving. Organizers recently honored the top schools that pushed the district’s collection to record amounts despite the pandemic.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School’s student council and Elementary Student 2 Student members and advisers were honored for receiving the award for Top Mega School after collecting 1,129 items for families in need.
“It felt good to help people in need in our community,” fifth grader Ke’sean Whitehurst said.
Fairview/Miss Jewell has consistently captured the Top Mega School award year after year.
Third grade math teacher Teresa Gorres also serves as the Junior Historian/Student Council adviser and oversaw the collection drive.
“It was humbling to see such an outpouring of support from our students and families,” Gorres said. “Watching students come in each morning and placing their canned goods on the stage, you could see the joy in their faces knowing that they were helping their community.”
House Creek Elementary once again captured the Top Elementary School award for collecting 1,345 items.
Julieann Massiate was one of the S2S members who helped organize the drive.
“The food drive is all about helping other people and it feels really good that House Creek was able to donate so much,” Massiate said.
Volunteer Doris McCrary who heads up the Copperas Cove Food for Families collection drive praised the students and staff.
“We thank you for the hard work that you did and the 1345 pounds that you gave,” McCrary said. “It has been a terrible time and you still gave a lot of food.”
House Creek Elementary Counselor Amy Simpson said she is continually impressed with the generosity that the House Creek community continues to show during difficult times.
“We always seem to come together and make things happen for those in need,” Simpson said. “I am proud to be a member of this community.”
S. C. Lee won the Top Secondary School award from among the junior high and high schools have collected the highest number of items in the district with 1,850.
Food and monetary donations raised in Copperas Cove during the annual food drive are split equally among four ministries: My Brother’s House Food Pantry, The Refuge Corporation, Cove House and Baptist Benevolence Ministry.
Food for Families began in 1989, and it is sponsored by KWTX Channel 10 and H-E-B. It is also held in area cities such as Killeen, Belton, Temple and Waco.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.