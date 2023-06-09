Longtime Copperas Cove resident Lola Ross has had her fair share of tragedy, trauma, and heartache — childhood sexual abuse, three separate bouts with cancer, loss of her husband after 55 years of marriage — and she credits a loving set of foster parents for instilling values that helped her come through it all.
“My mom and dad – my foster parents — were so good to me,” the 77-year-old mother of two, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother of one said recently. “They really took care of me (and) taught me so much.
“I see so many other people who have so many problems. If I can help anyone, I do. I think my number one thing is to be kind to others. It costs absolutely nothing to say, ‘You look great today.’ You see that person who might be down and out, and you need to say something positive to them. I think also helping others in need.
“If there’s a child in need, that is close to my heart. When I was 10-and-a-half years old, I had no idea what a toothbrush was. We were so poor, I’d never had a toothbrush.
“There are so many things we can do in life to help others.”
Authorities removed Lola from her mother’s home when she was 10 years old, and she lived in foster care for the next seven-and-a-half years until she graduated from high school in Washington in May 1963 and joined the Women’s Army Corps a few months later after she turned 18.
“I had heard the Army recruiter come out and she had talked about the different things you could do in the military,” she said. “That interested me, because I knew that I could get training, but also have a place to sleep and eat and have clothing. That was the big thing.”
Known as the WAC, the Women’s Army Corps was created during World War II to allow women to serve in non-combat positions and remained a separate unit of the U.S. Army until 1978, when male and female forces were integrated.
She enjoyed the military and was planning on possibly making it a career when she met and fell in love with a fellow soldier at her first duty station at Fort Ritchie, Md. He was transferred to Fort Bliss at El Paso, and Lola was going to have to stay behind, so they both decided she would leave the service after only 18 months.
Lola worked 25 years in civil service at various locations, including Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), and her late husband, Michael, retired as an E-8 master sergeant/first sergeant in 1983. Ten years ago, a routine doctor visit turned into a five-year battle against three different types of cancer and a benign tumor that threatened her eyesight.
Multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy and radiation followed over the next few years, and she once wound up hospitalized in intensive care with liver failure due to side effects of the treatments. For the past five years, she has been cancer-free, although trips to the doctor for checkups are still a part of her regular routine.
“When you hear that ‘C’ word, it is completely devastating,” she said. “When I was getting ready to have that first round of chemo and everything, I just decided I had no control over it. I totally believe in God, and I knew that he would take me through it. I felt like if he wanted me to be here, he would take me through it gracefully.
“I have to be thankful, and I want to continue to be thankful for everything that has happened to me. I see so many other people who have so many problems. If I can help anyone, I do. I think my number one thing now is to be kind to others. It costs absolutely nothing to say, ‘You look great today.’ You see that person who might be down and out, and you need to say something positive to them. I think also helping others in need.
“There are so many thing we can do in life to help others. When I was sick and my husband was in a nursing home, the little girl across the way would take out our garbage. Little things like that.
“I can’t feel sorry for myself. I think I’ve had a good life. Maybe the first 10-and-a-half years were in the toilet, but I’ve had a good life since then.”
