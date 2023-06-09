Overcomer

Lola Ross has overcome a number of trials throughout her life, including ongoing childhood sexual abuse and three bouts with cancer beginning 10 years ago.

 Courtesy Photo

Longtime Copperas Cove resident Lola Ross has had her fair share of tragedy, trauma, and heartache — childhood sexual abuse, three separate bouts with cancer, loss of her husband after 55 years of marriage — and she credits a loving set of foster parents for instilling values that helped her come through it all.

“My mom and dad – my foster parents — were so good to me,” the 77-year-old mother of two, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother of one said recently. “They really took care of me (and) taught me so much.

