Surprised by the honor, Copperas Cove woman Dawn Hale was recognized at Tuesday’s Copperas Cove City Council meeting for receiving the Yellow Rose of Texas, an award given by Gov. Greg Abbott. Former Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program volunteer director Wendy Sledd touted Hale’s community service accomplishments.
Hale is the chairman of the city’s Animal Control board, a commissioner on the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission and a graduate of the Citizens Police Academy.
Hale became part of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program in 2016 when one of her granddaughters won one of the titles.
“Once Caydence moved to Hawaii and Dawn had a little more time on her hands, she decided — at the urging of her granddaughter — to compete for a title herself, and ultimately won Senior Miss Five Hills in 2020 and became our Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Ambassador in 2021,” Sledd said.
In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic and as a supervisor in a hospital, Hale accrued more than 445 hours of community service through her title. In 2021-2022, as ambassador, Hale accrued 504 ½ hours of community service all while working a full-time job, according to Sledd.
In those two years, Hale has dedicated herself to being an advocate for senior citizens in the city of Copperas Cove.
“You may remember that Dawn has dedicated the last two years of her reigns to helping our seniors, making sure they were remembered during the COVID pandemic, making sure they had a Mothers Day Tea each year and a Fathers Day Ice Cream Social,” Sledd said. “Most recently, Dawn just donated 50 fans that she did through a collection drive and holding fundraisers to help Copperas Cove Police Department to ensure our senior citizens are cool this summer.”
Estimating that Hale has put in 3,000 hours of community service, dating back to when her granddaughter was a titleholder, Sledd said Hale has contributed more than $84,000 in volunteer service to the city of Copperas Cove since 2016.
The Yellow Rose of Texas is bestowed by Abbott and recognizes “outstanding Texas women” for their significant contributions to their communities and to Texas.
“This describes Dawn Hale to a ‘tee,’” Sledd said. “She has a career in the Army before going to work in the medical field. Dawn Hale is an amazing individual, and she is certainly deserving of the Texas Yellow Rose.”
