Holiday traditions

Steph Rosenbrock (right) and Lisa Elliott are pictured two years ago at Copperas Cove City Park.

 Courtesy Photo

Steph Rosenbrock remembers watching “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and other animated Christmas movies when she was growing up in Killeen, and a house filled with classic holiday songs recorded by such legends as Dean Martin, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams and Nat King Cole.

“Mom had a lot of records, especially the Christmas ones from Time Life,” said Rosenbrock, who now calls Copperas Cove home. “She’d have those going all the time. She would decorate the house, and she had one of those old-timey record players she would put the music on with. And she always made sure we watched all the Christmas shows – Rudolph, Charlie Brown, The Night Before Christmas.”

