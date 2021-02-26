Where Jasmin Smith was born and raised, severe winter weather is not a particularly unusual occurrence, and although her home overlooking Ogletree Gap lost power and water during last week’s storm, she may have been better equipped to handle it than some.
“We lost power around 5 o’clock in the morning Monday and didn’t get it back until Wednesday morning, I believe it was,” said Smith, who lives with her husband and two kids, ages 11 and 14.
“It was out for two days, then finally we had power — and then the water stopped. For us, on top of the hill, we just got water back today (last Sunday). We have a two-story house and on the bottom floor, the pressure is still a little low, but on the top floor, there’s barely any water that comes out … in the sinks, toilets, whatever.
“We were fortunate enough to have a fireplace, so we started up the fireplace on Monday. I’m from Germany and our fireplaces there actually would warm the whole house. Here, they’re more for — I don’t know — optics? If you have the fireplace on, you have to sit in the living room next to the fireplace.
“It did make a difference, but if we got too cold, we went out and sat in the car for a little bit, turning the heater to full-blast. Then a friend of ours who still had electricity and water let us come over there and we had hot soup, and she let us stay the night (Monday).
“The kids were playing in the snow; having fun sliding down the street because there were no cars out. Tuesday, we went back home and gathered all the wood and everything we could possibly find out in the yard, and kind of just waited it out.
“It really wasn’t too bad-bad. It was manageable.”
With the power going out and temperatures dropping well below freezing, the Smiths gladly accepted their friend’s offer of help, but not before husband, Andrew, saved the day — or at least the morning — with a nifty improvisation.
“We had plenty of supplies,” Smith said. “We buy what we call back-up milk. You know how you can get almond milk in the tetra packs? We always have some on hand, just in case, because you don’t have to put that milk in the fridge and it lasts for three months or something, unless you open it.
“When my husband realized we had no power … I need my coffee in the morning, so he has a little bowl with a stick thing (mortar and pestle) that you use to grind up seeds and stuff, and he ground the coffee beans by hand and he put a little camping coffee maker in the fireplace. It was actually pretty good.
“My friend lives where those tornadoes hit last year (Big Divide area), so we drove over there and then parked our car on top of the hill. From there, it was only like .2 miles to their house, so we just walked down the hill.
“We would have been able to make it down, but we didn’t know if we’d be able to make it back up.
“Other than that, we didn’t go anywhere until yesterday (last Saturday). My husband went to the grocery store and he said the streets were finally good, so we went to his parents. They live in Kempner, and they had hot water and electricity and everything, so we went there to take showers.”
Water service to their house was restored last Sunday, and so the Smiths are working like scores of other families to get back to normal. Jasmin says she thinks things could have been handled better — locally and across the state — but she also understands why the situation reached crisis level.
“It was pretty crazy,” she said. “For me, like I said, I’m from Germany and we do have cold weather there. We have lots of snow, but something like this never happens because cold weather happens all the time. Here it happens once in what … decades? So, nobody is prepared.
“I think it should have been handled better, but it only happens once in a blue moon, so how can you handle a situation like that if you don’t know how, or if it barely ever happens?
“I saw all the Facebook posts about how they should have had snow plows and salt and what-not, but purchasing those machines costs a lot of money. All the salt — where do you store that? You might not need it for years.
“I can see both sides. Some people still don’t have power, I believe, and that is just crazy. But how do you handle a situation like that if you have workers having to go out in this weather, and nobody knows how to drive in this, or has the clothes for this weather.
“We have big winter jackets, snow pants, winter boots. It’s that German mindset — hey, in the winter, you need warmer clothes.
“A lot of people here don’t have those things. People are not set out for this kind of weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.