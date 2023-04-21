Ramona Lezo

Ramona Lezo has put her experience as a cook in the Army to use by volunteering at the soup kitchen hosted by Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove.

 John Clark | Herald

Serving others is something Ramona Lezo has done most of her life — before, during, and after her 11 years as a cook in the U.S. Army.

Now volunteering at Fairview Community Church’s soup kitchen in Copperas Cove, the former staff sergeant says she hopes to see the three-days-a-week free meals program expand to not only feed more people but also offer other services to help those in need.

