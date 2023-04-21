Serving others is something Ramona Lezo has done most of her life — before, during, and after her 11 years as a cook in the U.S. Army.
Now volunteering at Fairview Community Church’s soup kitchen in Copperas Cove, the former staff sergeant says she hopes to see the three-days-a-week free meals program expand to not only feed more people but also offer other services to help those in need.
“I would like to see it become more of a resource center,” said Lezo, who worked in food service at Central Texas College after she left the military, and also served as a culinary arts instructor. “They do so much more than just food. When people need resources, they are there for them, and it’s not just the cooking. People who are homeless (and) have addictions and things like that.
“Once we can get some funding, so we can take care of some stuff in the kitchen — we’re very limited in the kitchen — I would like to see a lot more people come here. Even people who have money (can) come here and eat and donate whatever they can. If they can donate five dollars for a meal or 10 dollars for a meal, we can take that money and put it back into offering different things.”
Lezo was born and raised in Melvindale, Michigan, just outside Detroit. She graduated from high school in 1979 and started taking classes at Wayne County Community College, but when her parents divorced, money for school dried up and she decided to join the Army.
After basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Lee, Virginia, she reported for duty at Fort Hood. Due in part to her experience working in a restaurant while she went to college, she chose to be a cook, or culinary specialist, as her MOS (Military Occupational Specialty). Being a military cook is considered by some to be a less-than-ideal job, but Lezo says it was a perfect fit for her.
“I had some amazing (aptitude test) scores, and I didn’t know at the time that people thought cooks weren’t as good as other MOSs,” she said. “I didn’t know that until after I was here at Fort Hood. We had a few people who were tankers and stuff like that, and I guess they didn’t cut it, so they ended up becoming cooks. That’s how I found out that people thought about it that way.
“There’s a lot of people out there who are very intelligent who are in that MOS. It’s very demanding. You need to be physical, and you need to know the logistics — what (foods) you need to have; how much you need; the equipment you need.
“We had some soldiers who just couldn’t take it. It was just so stressful. We had very long days. An example ... when I was in Germany, we worked 12 days on and two days off, at least 10 to 12 hours a day, for three years straight. Those two days off, you couldn’t kick back and relax. You had to get ready for the next 12 that were coming up. It was a struggle.
“We were like the morale (boosters) of a lot of the soldiers. If they had good food, they felt good, and they could perform better when they were doing their training.”
Along with Fort Hood, Lezo served in Germany, Korea, and at Fort Polk. When her son reached school age, she and her then-husband decided it would be best for her to get out of the military. That is when she enrolled as a student at CTC and also took a job at the college campus in Killeen, where she worked until retiring last year.
At one time, Lezo – who won a number of awards for cooking while she was in the military — wanted to become a computer technician after her military career, but food service was apparently her calling.
“I ended up not fighting it,” she said, with a smile. “What happened was, CTC had their food service contracted out and then they decided to go ahead and take it over. That was when I was getting ready to graduate, and I ended up getting a job working there for CTC, and then I ended up becoming an instructor.
“I was one class short of getting an associate degree in computers, and I ended up getting it in general studies.
“When I came here (the soup kitchen), I was, like, ‘Let me try it out,’ and as I came for a while, I thought this can be so much more and we can make such a difference in the community. I know that Pastor Mike (Harrigan) and some of the other folks here have a good heart and they help a lot of people, but I don’t think a lot of people know about it.
“This place is wonderful, but my vision for it is so much more than what it is now. I would like to eventually see this place become more of a restaurant. Everybody deserves to be served. It doesn’t matter how much money you make. Everybody needs to be able to sit down and relax and talk to other people and find out about the different resources that are here. I can also see people who want to learn how to serve, or how to work in the kitchen, we could give them that kind of training. There’s a lot of things we can do here.
“Serving people makes me feel good. Helping people succeed in life makes me feel good. That’s why I do what I do.”
