Francis Stone, also known as Frankie, 29, lives in Copperas Cove, works in Harker Heights.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Francis Stone, also known as Frankie, 29, lives in Copperas Cove, works in Harker Heights.
What is your birth month?
My birth month is October.
What is your job title?
I’m an oil maintenance technician for Jiffy Lube.
Married?
Not married but I’m in a relationship with my best friend, Brittany Sumner, 29.
Do you have any children?
No, I do not have any children.
Where are you from originally?
I grew up in the Copperas Cove (Centex) area the majority of my life. Prior to Copperas Cove, I was in a small town just outside Austin called Manor.
What brought you to the area?
My parents wanted better opportunities for me and my siblings. I’m the oldest of four. I have two younger sisters and a younger brother, who is the baby of the family: Mikayla, 25, Riley, 24 and Bobby, 23.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the family atmosphere that Harker Heights has. I definitely love the access to the lake.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
The one thing I dislike about Harker Heights would be the traffic. I work off Indian Trail but live in Cove. That is the worst traffic to drive through at 5 p.m.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Well, my favorite restaurants of all time have made their way to Harker Heights and that is Black Bear Diner and Chuy’s. I no longer have to travel far for either and it’s great!
What do you think Harker Heights needs?
More places for teens to hang out at and be safe. There are plenty of parks but there needs to be a place teenagers can go and hang out and have fun and not be worried about little children being in the way or adults getting on to them for being to disruptive.
What community work do you do?
I don’t really do community work but I am the type of person that if I see you broke down on the side of the road, I’ll pull over and offer a helping hand. I also donate to Goodwill.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw was the live action “The Little Mermaid” — 10/10; I highly recommend.
What’s the last book you read?
My high school books lol.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself in 10 years owning my own land and running a nonprofit ranch for animals that are abused or have disabilities. I want to be a last spot for the rest of their days.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.