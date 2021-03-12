When hair stylist Nikki Reazola decided to quit working for other people and open her own business in Copperas Cove, it was a leap of faith — and it was terrifying.
“The jump is like free-falling,” the 35-year-old mother of two originally from Lubbock said earlier this week. “But I think if you are where you are meant to be, then it’s going to come easy. For it to be done and see that it’s successful, and people want to come in, it’s so gratifying.”
Officially in its first month of operation, Reazola’s The Bookstore Barber Salon, 256 Cove Terrace Shopping Center, is off to a bit of a slow start due in part to last month’s winter storm that paralyzed not only the city but much of the state.
A soft opening was Feb. 22, and a ribbon-cutting was March 1.
“Trying to start a new business in the middle of a pandemic — how crazy is that?” Reazola said. “I think there’s a need for small business and community. Small businesses have an opportunity to be a part of the community in better ways than they are, and I saw me opening my own brick and mortar as an opportunity to do just that.”
A hair stylist since 2010, Reazola co-owns the business with her wife, Guadalupe. Her friend of six years, Cassy Imbriani, is also on board as a stylist.
“I fell in love with what she wanted to do, and I wanted to be a part of it,” said Imbriani, 31, who lives in Killeen but is looking for a place now in Copperas Cove.
Eclectic is a good way to describe the hair salon, which is decorated in a 1920s mid-century Gothic theme and filled wall-to-wall with assorted antiques, unusual knickknacks – and lots of books. Future plans call for creating an escape room in the front lobby area, and also offering customers complimentary cocktails and mocktails.
“Some things we have here go back as far as my childhood,” Imbriani said, “because once she started this shop and I became a part of it … my mom has always collected antiques and oddities and things like that. She always told me she didn’t know why she collected all those things, and then she was like, ‘OK, you know all that weird stuff that I collected? I never knew why, but it was for you, and for this.’”
Added Reazola, “I’ve always loved reading, and the bookstore (concept) was inspired because there is a bar called Firehouse (Lounge) in Austin. It’s down(town) by the Driskill (Hotel), and when you walk in, there’s a woman sitting at the front and you hand her your I.D. Then you walk through a bookshelf that slides, and behind the bookshelf is the bar. It’s so amazing … Gothic décor. So mysterious. It’s something fun that you don’t see very often.”
Coming up April 3 is Reazola’s first big charity event. She has partnered with the Central Texas Beard and Mustache Club to host a car and bike show, and a beard/mustache competition from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pitstop Bar, 14595 FM 439 in Nolanville.
Proceeds go to benefit Project Healing Heroes and We Are Not Broken.
For details on the event, more information on The Bookstore Barber Salon, or to make an appointment go to: https://www.facebook.com/thebookstorebarber.
