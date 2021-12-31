December is the season to be jolly and spread holiday cheer, but two Copperas Cove women hope to expand the annual caring and sharing sentiment of Christmas throughout the year with their new gifting group, Sunshine Fairies of Central Texas.
Elizamae Dowd, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran and married mother of three, started the group earlier this year with friend and partner, Jessica McCarty, after the two participated in a similar gifting group they say started losing sight of its true purpose.
“Ours is a group for women to uplift your fellow neighbor,” Dowd said.
“The idea is for girls to make other girls happy, and just uplift the community. Every three months or so, we also do a little party for all the girls, so we can start getting to know other people. A lot of us are anti-social or just don’t have friends.”
McCarty added:
“Everybody knows life happens and sometimes it gets hard. This is just a group where we help other people who need it. We’re just trying to put some positivity into the world, because the world can be so ugly.”
Currently, Sunshine Fairies has 68 members mostly from Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Harker Heights. Basically, the group is designed to provide members a way to receive and also give help to other members who are struggling in some way, financially or otherwise. Members who join Sunshine Fairies apply via Facebook and fill out a questionnaire detailing their specific wants and needs, then other members jump in and do what they can to help.
“If you want to give someone a gift and make someone’s day, you ask in the admin. (section) and we’ll give you the name of one of the girls who is having a bad time or has already “fairied” somebody else,” Dowd said. “I have everybody who applies fill out a questionnaire, and we’ll also give you the list of everything that they like.
“You get them a gift and you just kind of leave it on their doorstep. We have a $15 minimum but you can spend as much as you want. And it’s up to you if you want to be anonymous or not. I’ll just leave it on the doorstep, knock, and high-tail it out of there. I don’t need them to say thank you or anything.”
In today’s day and age, security is always a concern and so only certain people have access to members’ private information. That is also why membership in Sunshine Fairies is available only to women.
“When someone signs up, we always let them know to tell us their concerns,” McCarty said. “Let’s say their husband is on the road and so they don’t want a gift dropped off at their house, then we mark that. We can deliver to a different address, or Elizamae will personally drop it off. A lot of people don’t trust anybody, and that way, it’s not a security concern.”
As they celebrate their first successful year, Dowd and McCarty look ahead to 2022 with plans to extend their reach with a gifting group aimed at men: Basket Trolls of Central Texas. The name comes from a family inside joke.
“Whenever I get a present, my husband says he’s going to troll it and steal my stuff – like the candy that he likes,” Dowd said.
Also in the planning and development stage is the Fairy Tree, an effort similar to Make a Wish Tree that seeks to provide toys for needy kids at Christmas. This year, several area families have already benefited from the group’s generosity.
Dowd says one gifting that particularly touched her heart was when the group rallied around a woman who had a new baby and needed lots of help.
“She had nothing for the baby. We all got together and collected baby clothes, a crib, diaper bags, diapers, whatever we could to go ahead and gift her.
“It’s so great to bring a little more joy and happiness to others, because there’s too much negativity in the world. It’s not like I make a lot of money – I really don’t – but I like being able to bring someone else up.
“Besides, I’m a shop-a-holic, so it makes me happy to shop for people. I get to feed my addiction and make others happy at the same time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.