Copperas Cove fifth grader Riley Tomblin has always had a heart for helping and encouraging others, and that spirit is the foundation of her award-winning business, “Inspired by Riley.”
When the outgoing 11-year-old learned from a Girl Scouts troop leader about a Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce program designed to help kids ages 6 to 20 create their own business, she talked to her mother and decided to start what she calls an “inspirational” jewelry enterprise that offers an assortment of hand-crafted items including necklaces, adjustable bracelets, earrings, and keychains.
Not only did her idea become a reality, she took top honors at the Chamber’s first-ever Oscar’s Market back on April 2 at Ogletree Gap, earning a $300 scholarship and a chance to have her own booth at next month’s Rabbit Fest at City Park, an event that draws as many as 40,000 people.
“I was shocked,” Riley said last week, after a day of classes and track practice at Martin Walker Elementary. “I was excited, though, too. I’ve already got a bunch of new jewelry made.”
She decided to center her four-month-old venture around jewelry, Riley says, because she can create items for both boys and girls, and also men and women. She hopes her jewelry will remind wearers of her message that anything is possible.
“I want people to follow their dreams,” Riley said. “To follow what you want to do in life and be happy. Like, just keep going and keep trying — and don’t give up.
“My friends ... I saw them give up a lot on things, and I just really wanted to try to help them — and adults — and make them feel inspired. I decided to make jewelry because I can make things that everyone can relate to. My mom kinda taught me, mostly, and I also watched some YouTube videos.
“Sometimes things can be hard. I want to show people that they shouldn’t give up. Like my friend, she doesn’t know how to jump rope. Sometimes she feels like giving up, and I try to help convince her, ‘Don’t give up,’ and stuff like that. I made her some jewelry.
“For me, math and reading was hard, and I had to take tutoring for those. Learning to make jewelry was also a challenge, but I worked really hard at it.”
So far, the business has been doing pretty well, Riley said. Her mom, Stacy, helps with marketing via social media, word-of-mouth advertising, and she is listed on Depop, a fashion marketplace app. Sales have been good enough that Riley has been working hard to increase her inventory for Rabbit Fest.
She has been using sales revenue to build the business and diversify her jewelry selections, and she is also saving some money.
“Most of it, I’m reinvesting (in the business), and then part of the money, I’m saving up for an iPad to help my business. I’ve been looking at some new things, because I got some suggestions for American flag and horse charms.
“I kind of just want to keep going with my business and keep growing it. Making it bigger. Reach as many kids and adults as I can.
“Really, it’s more important to inspire people than actually selling things. I don’t like to see people not be happy. I don’t like to see them give up on things they think they’re bad at, but once they get the hang of it, they can be really good at it.”
Along with running the business and participating in Girl Scouts, Riley looks forward to next year at junior high, where she plans to run track. She also has a YouTube channel, “Adventuring with Riley,” which chronicles her day-to-day life adventures.
Riley’s proud mom says her daughter’s entrepreneurial spirit probably comes from things like years of selling cookies with the Girl Scouts, and her desire to encourage and inspire is apparently something she was born with.
“I think it’s just a God-given thing, to be honest with you,” Stacy said. “It’s just who Riley is. She’s always had such a good, positive attitude, and she’s always cared so deeply about everybody around her.
“I’m incredibly proud of her, and what a beautiful spirit she has. She just really wants to reach out to people and make sure that other people are happy and reaching their goals and dreams. It has really helped her, too, to become the person she wants to be, and reach her goals and dreams.
“It’s been a really awesome journey seeing her do all of this.”
