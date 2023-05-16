On a warm sunny day last Saturday, thirsty residents flocked to lemonade stands across the city, looking to gulp down the popular citrusy drink.
Dozens of stands were in business throughout Copperas Cove on May 6 and 7 during the annual Lemonade Day weekend.
One such stand owner, Lucas Hinds, offered an assortment of goodies, including traditional lemonade, strawberry lemonade and bags of chips.
Donning a tyrannosaurus rex hat, Hinds served up many a cold glass to customers coming out of Keith Ace Hardware on First Street.
The 8-year-old Martin Walker Elementary student said people were nice when they purchased his lemonade and that his favorite part of the day was: “Selling to the customers and making the money.”
Hinds said he will not keep all of his earnings, however.
“I’m keeping some and a portion of it is going to the local animal shelter,” he said.
His family having three basset hounds, Hinds said he has always liked animals.
“I love animals and I want to help support them,” he said.
The desire to donate to the animal shelter in Copperas Cove goes right in line with his future career aspirations, according to Lucas’ father, David.
“He actually wants to be a veterinarian,” his father said. “I work for a veterinary company, and entrepreneurship is something that I feel like he would be really good at.”
Combining the two passions could become a reality soon.
“I love it; I want to start a business,” David Hinds said. “We actually want to start a dog-boarding company for a business, and so it all kind of fits together.”
Throughout the process of creating the lemonade stand, the young Hinds learned some important business concepts.
“We actually had to give him a loan,” the father said. “(We) talked about the difference between revenue, profit and cost. We had to go pick a menu, figure out the prices and all that.”
The learning wasn’t just for Lucas, however.
“It was kind of learning with us, too — my wife and I — learning through this, too,” David said.
They also learned about picking a location. David admitted that Ace Hardware was a perfect location.
“It’s hot, and we know people are working on the weekends,” he said. “We thought, well, let’s give them a little bit of a give-back to the community, too — give them something refreshing.
“We’ve had people come back. ‘Hey, I forgot this; I forgot that.’ And they’re like, ‘Your lemonade was so good.’ They get it on their way out, and then they come back and they’re like, ‘I want more.’”
The mission of Lemonade Day is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow — one lemonade stand at a time.
Local official, Amy Torres with First National Bank, is the City Director of Lemonade Day. Torres took time out Sunday to visit a few open stands and hand out Lemonade Day T-shirts as she took pictures of each stand.
First National Bank Texas and First Heroes National Bank (formerly Fort Hood National Bank) introduced Lemonade Day to the Central Texas military community in the spring of 2010.
At a youth development conference in Houston the prior year, bank staff was intrigued by this unique program that introduced children to money management and life skills through experiential learning.
Lemonade Day creator, Prepared 4 Life, also expressed an interest in expanding the program to reach children of military families. Those initial conversations sparked the momentum that would lead the bank to sponsor this fun, free, educational program.
In the years that followed, Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area has become an annual, community-wide event that inspires creativity and creates lasting memories.
In addition to The Killeen Daily Herald, sponsors of the local event include Fort Cavazos Family Housing, Lendlease, H-E-B, Chick-fil-A, Smile Doctors, Heights Lumber and Supply, Spectrum Printing, City of Harker Heights, Killeen Police Employees Association and Cane’s Chicken.
For a complete list of sponsors, see the lemonade day website at https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area. For more information on Lemonade Day, go to lemonadeday.org.
