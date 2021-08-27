The city of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill youth positions on the Youth Advisory Council. The purpose of the city council-appointed advisory body is to define specific ways to address youth community issues and the development of activities and programs designed and promoted through the city and the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
The council will also encourage and promote the education of youth regarding city government and importance of youth input, participation and responsibility. The advisory body consists of 30 youth members, appointed to two-year terms, and meets monthly on the first Monday or as necessary.
Eligible youth members must meet the following criteria: Must be at least an incoming high school freshman and may not exceed high school graduation, 13 to 18 years of age, a city of Copperas Cove resident and/or a student enrolled in Copperas Cove ISD and in good standing.
Applications are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, or on the city website at www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications.” The position vacancies will be advertised through Sept. 24. Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the city secretary by the deadline of 5 p.m. Oct. 4 for consideration.
For further information please contact City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
