The city of Copperas Cove Utility Administration Department is pleased to announce the Utility Assistance Donation Program.
The program is designed to provide financial assistance to requesting active residential customers of the City of Copperas Cove utility services.
Donations to support the program will be accepted at Utility Administration either in-person (cash, check, money order, or credit card) or via mail (check or money order).
Donations will be deposited into a specific account, to be utilized for assistance as necessary. Donation receipts will be available upon request of the donor.
Requests for assistance will be accepted either in-person at Utility Administration at 305 S. Main St. or via email at utilities@copperascovetx.gov, utilizing the Utility Assistance Donation Program application.
Submitted applications will be reviewed each Friday for approval or denial. In order to qualify, a customer must be able to confirm the following:
- Their account is current and/or under a payment arrangement or contract
- The current usage for bill is less than 8,000 gallons
- Assistance is needed at the time of the request
- Requester is an authorized individual on the account
If approved and funds are available in the donation account, the customer may receive a maximum combined adjustment on their account of up to $13.83, depending on services, for the billing period. Applicants will be required to reapply each month if they desire to receive continued assistance.
The amount of $13.83 is the total amount by which the city raised base rates that took effect last year.
More information on Utility Administration may be found on the city’s website at: https://www.copperascovetx.gov/utility_administration/.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Utility Administration in-person at 305 S. Main Street, by email at utilities@copperascovetx.gov, or by phone at (254) 547-8718.
