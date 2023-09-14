For the second year, the Exchange Club has hosted Cravings of Cove to help promote businesses and build community in Copperas Cove.
The event provided multiple booths where local businesses could provide samples of their food, auction items and network to their community.
“This event is for everybody, we want everyone to walk away with something,” event organizer, Clinton Brown said.
Brown is the fundraiser representative for the Exchange Club in Copperas Cove. This club helps to benefit the community through support of the locals.
“I tried some of the food here last year myself, and after the event I went to their restaurant to try more,” Brown said.
The event hosted many restaurants selling anything from donuts to chicken fried steak. Some of the businesses at the food-tasting event included Shipley’s Donuts, H-E-B, Smoothie King, Lil-Tex and more.
These businesses also had the opportunity to talk to attendees about themselves and market to the locals.
“I’m just hoping for a good year.” manager of Lil-Tex, Jackie Ossler said.
She had not been able to attend the first year, but hopes this year with her attendance she will be able to gain a few more visitors to their business.
“This is our first year and it is really great.” attendee Orlando Padilla said as he enjoyed a sample from one of many food vendors.
Padilla felt that this was really beneficial to the businesses and a very fun thing to do for locals.
The Exchange Club decided to add a silent auction and raffles for cooking tools and fun merch to this year’s Cravings of Cove.
The event lasted from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
