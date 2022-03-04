As was intended, a crawfish boil last Saturday brought flavors of Louisiana to Texas. Just ask Fort Hood soldier Mukuria Gathogo.
“Just the memory of it like doing the crawfish and everything,” Gathogo said of the third annual crawfish boil at Camp Caylor. “You know, they had the Mardi Gras setup and everything, so it was really nice; I enjoyed it.”
Gathogo and his friends Jessica Delapaz and Leah Hausser were among the dozens of people waiting to sink their teeth into the Cajun-flavored crustaceans.
Camp Caylor is hosting the crawfish boil again on Saturday from 2-6 p.m.
Gathogo said while waiting for the food that he grew up in Louisiana.
“I grew up, went to elementary school around Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” he said. “I’ve been to the French quarters, by the bayou, been crawfish boiling, done all that.”
Though the food had good flavor, Gathogo said the experience was slightly different than what he is used to.
“You have long fold-out tables and then, in Louisiana, you put the newspaper on there and then you dump all the crawfish,” he said.
Gathogo and his friends are frequent visitors of Camp Caylor, Gathogo said they have never been to one of the crawfish boil events.
“We were here Friday. We were just here drinking with (manager) Donny (Garland). He told us to come to the crawfish boil,” Gathogo said.
Garland, the manager of Camp Caylor, said the recipe comes from a family he met while in the Army that hails from Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Though Garland is not from Louisiana, his friendship with the family has earned him the right to carry on the recipe.
“We’re just here to kind of bring Louisiana to Texas,” he said.
Garland said the Louisiana family taught him how to boil.
“After boiling consistently, I was his go-to whenever he needed somebody to help him boil because he knew that I knew what he was doing,” Garland said.
The flavor profile for the recipe is Cajun flavorings with some garlic, onions, sugar, salt and citrus. He also uses Zatarain’s as a base seasoning.
Tickets are available for this Saturday’s boil. A $15 fee includes entry, live music and a plate of about 1 pound of crawfish. Additional crawfish can be purchased for $10 per pound.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at campcaylor.simpletix.com or at the door.
