Adrianna Fox’s smile is contagious. She lights up the room when she enters and draws everyone into her world of happiness. During a challenging school year marred by the coronavirus pandemic, Fox brought joy to many students through her enthusiasm, creativity, and zest for life.
Fox works as a paraprofessional at Clements/Parsons Elementary assisting with music, library, physical education and art lessons for students.
Music teacher Kelly Thompson described Fox as a “creative soul.”
“I have really watched Adriana dig into the music lessons and really run with them,” Thompson said. “She has been an incredible addition to our specials team.”
Part of Fox’s responsibility includes heading up the art program, which was pioneered last year before the pandemic hit.
“I am beyond excited to teach art to teach kids how not only to be positive but to let their creativity shine in so many ways,” Fox said.
One of the projects Fox had students complete was creating a student kindness rock garden at the front of the school. The kindness garden is made of painted rocks created by students that each include a short phrase, picture or word that shows what kindness means to each of them.
Fox received an $850 Copperas Cove Education Foundation grant to fund a creative club that teaches students how to use the Cricut Maker and its software to design, print, carve, and cut various materials such as fabric, wood, and vinyl.
“This grant has made a change in many students’ lives by building them up in a positive way and teaching them through creativity, expression, social skills, financial literacy, and marketing,” Fox said.
This is the first year that Clements/Parsons Elementary has offered art class once a week to students.
“The kids love her, and she has great classroom management to go along with her endless imagination,” Thompson said.
Fox is already looking ahead to what the 2021-2022 school year holds.
“I am excited to be on the specials team because the dynamic and personalities on this team are amazing and we work together great,” Fox said. “Its all about our students and that is what makes it wonderful to come to school each and every day.”
