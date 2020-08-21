Cheryl Wiggins and her three grandchildren were first in line Saturday for a backpack giveaway sponsored by the local Cricket Wireless store in Copperas Cove.
“I think it’s a blessing,” said Wiggins, as grandson Labonte Birdsong, 11, stood nearby with his sisters, Harmony Aziz, 7, and Anna-nya Aziz, 5. “It will really come in handy for the kids who can’t afford something like this. Extra help always comes in handy.”
Along with handing out more than 70 free backpacks, the three-hour event included games, prizes, grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, and special prices on phones and accessories.
Store manager Zakyia Bell said the giveaway was purely a local effort, and something she decided to do to try and help out during difficult times. Along with donations, she and her employees reached into their own pockets to help finance the effort.
“I have kids myself and I know how difficult it can be when you have multiple kids and you need school supplies, so we’re just trying to help out,” Bell said. “We know that a lot of people have been hit really hard with the coronavirus pandemic and everything … with school about to start and the virtual learning, we’re just trying to find a way to give back to the people in our community.
“We have some fun games, and we have discounts today on our phones and accessories. With back to school and a lot of parents having to virtual learn and things like that, the best way right now – especially if you don’t have computers or a device that’s going to be compatible – is to get another phone. We have some free phones, and other options to get prepared for virtual learning.”
Nakia Dowdy said she brought her 13-year-old son, Tylon, for a backpack after learning about the giveaway on Facebook.
“It’s really nice,” Dowdy said. “I think it’s a great thing that they’re giving back to their community. A lot of kids are ready to go back to school.”
Tylon agreed. Like so many others, he has not been to school since spring break, and he is ready to get back and see his friends.
“I’ve just been sleeping in a lot and playing my games,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being able to interact with people after not being able to for so long.”
Leann Curtis, whose four-year-old son, Malachi, is set to attend his first year of school in the pre-K program, says she is concerned about sending him, so they have decided on the virtual learning option instead of in-person attendance.
“I have a lot of mixed emotions,” Curtis said. “He’s my only child, and with the COVID going on, it’s scary. I’m keeping him home. He’s my only baby, so …
“It’s hard for some of us who work all day. We have to be on the computer with them from 7 to 11 (a.m.), so I don’t know how it’s going to work out for everybody, but it’s a good option.”
