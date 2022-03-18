Copperas Cove ISD Crossing Guard Shirley Gray waves to parents as they pass by whether on foot or by car. She smiles as she greets children approaching the cross walk, asking about their weekend, evening, or school day since she last saw them. For Gray, having students and their parents entrust their safety to her is personal.
“During her years as a crossing guard, Ms. Gray has always taken the initiative to learn about each student that uses her cross walk,” said supervisor, Ronnie Jones. “Ms. Gray also talks to the parents and learns what each student’s needs are as well as their names. She refers to the students as her ‘babies.’”
School crossing guards play an important role in the community by protecting the lives of school children who walk and bike ride to and from school. Crossing guards also provide safety awareness and education to children by teaching them safe crossing techniques and educating them on the various pedestrian and bicycle safety laws. CCISD school crossing guards display a high level of competency and proficiency, serving as an inspiration to students.
“Ms. Gray always has a positive attitude in dealing with students, staff and parents,” Jones said. “She is aware of what is going on around her at all times and is able to diffuse any situation that occurs. She is highly regarded by her peers and she is ready and willing to pass on any information to other crossing guards.”
CCISD crossing guards must be able to work outdoors in adverse varying weather conditions, communicate effectively, and work independently. Each is assigned a hand-held crossing sign and whistle used to assist student pedestrians in crossing the street safely without undue delays for vehicle traffic including buses entering and exiting school grounds and detecting and reporting needed repairs of school zone signs and signals.
Crossing guards get their steps in walking and standing as they continually greet pedestrians and vehicle operators. Crossing guards work an average of three hours per day with summers and holiday breaks based on the school schedule. Individuals interested in applying to be a crossing guard should visit https://www.applitrack.com/copperas/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Maintenance%2fCustodial.
Many crossing guards choose their jobs because they thoroughly enjoy the social interaction with students and families.
“Ms. Gray always has a smile for students, parents and staff,” Jones said. “She is always encouraging the students.”
Gray has worked in the district for six years and was chosen as the 2022 CCISD Crossing Guard of the Year for modeling safe pedestrian practices.
