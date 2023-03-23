Most conflicts start small, but as they continue to grow, they can snowball into major problems. Crossroads High School paraprofessional Regina Shingledecker works in a special education classroom where she models productive conflict resolution skills to students within and outside of her department.
Crossroads High School Principal Pat Crawley said Shingledecker embodies the ideals of a professional educator.
“This campus would not be the same without her even temperament, pragmatic outlook, and hopeful spirit,” Crawley said. “There are challenges within any day of a public school employee that can fluster the most steadfast individual. Mrs. Shingledecker’s unwavering composure is a testament to her self-control, and her conflict resolution skills are reflective of her realistic expectations and sensible approach when dealing with the most sensitive situations.”
Shingledecker teaches students to understand what the conflict is and how it can have a negative effect on a person. Once students understand conflict, Shingledecker teaches them to empathize with all other students involved. Students are taught to take responsibility for their own parts in the conflict and communicate with others to find a mutually beneficial solution.
“Fundamentally, Ms. Shingledecker’s outlook is rooted in the belief that all students can succeed. She implements consistent expectations and provides positive feedback that contribute to the success of the students,” Crawley said. “As an individual, her personality and character transform this campus and make staff and students alike feel as though they have a nurturing environment to pursue their goals.”
Crawley said Shingledecker is a consummate professional with unwavering dedication to both staff and students and selected her as the 2023 Crossroads High School Paraprofessional of the Year. Shingledecker advances to the CCISD Paraprofessional of the Year contest where the winner will be announced at the district’s inaugural employee of the year dinner on April 27.
“As a colleague, she is always eager to participate and support campus initiatives. She provides invaluable leadership and support to the campus decorating committee, United Way, and other events that create a positive climate at Crossroads,” Crawley said. “As a special education paraprofessional, she understands the vital role this department plays at this school and trains other paraprofessionals in the scheduling and support of the students.
“As a member of the team, she seeks out opportunities to supplement the primary objectives of the campus and assist individuals inside and outside her department. She does not believe there is a job too small and is always willing to provide a hand to everyone. Crossroads is fortunate to have such an outstanding individual on its campus.”
