Crossroads High School held a graduation ceremony for 30 students at Copperas Cove High School’s Lea Ledger Auditorium on Friday.
This ceremony was third Crossroads graduation during the school year. Crossroads High School Principal Patrick Crawley said it’d been 10 years since the school held three graduation ceremonies in a single year. He also said this summer’s ceremony had more graduating students, something he attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of these kids took advantage of the fact that we were at home with COVID over the last year for the most part,” Crawley said. “They worked their plan; they worked at night or holidays, weekends and everything else. We had several that graduated a year and even two years early.”
Crawley said Crossroads High School’s unconventional approach to completing high school, like self-paced instruction or computer-based instruction, allows students who are the “square pegs that don’t fit in a round hole” to complete high school in a different way through streamlined curriculums that eliminate extracurricular classes like band, choir and physical education.
Crossroads is also expanding its programs to help students achieve success once they’ve graduated from high school. For example, Crawley said the school is reintroducing a program that allows students to get a job and earn three college credits from Central Texas College.
“A lot of (students) are extremely self-motivated, but they don’t want to go to a regular class, they don’t want to hear a teacher talk and talk, and they don’t want to sit and read a book for hours at a time,” Crawley said. “They want to be able to get the material, take the test and move on.”
Take the test and move on is what Crossroads 17-year-old graduating student Jasmine Malik accomplished during her time at the high school.
Malik said she became pregnant at 16 years old and increased her desire to complete high school at an accelerated pace. She contemplated dropping out of high school to focus on providing for her son.
“I was tempted to drop out, but my son is everything to me, and if I didn’t graduate, how is he going to want to graduate in the future,” Malik said. “I’m going to do this for my son and for me because I went through a lot in my life.”
Malik came to Crossroads as a sophomore and finished 26 credits to graduate from high school during the summer. She credits her teachers and her mother with her success.
Malik said she plans on working for a while before attending Central Texas College during the 2022 spring semester and pursuing a marine biologist career.
Graduating student Ryan Ward-Riley, 19 years old, said he came to Crossroads to complete school on his schedule. Ward-Riley said his time as a Copperas Cove High School student was challenging.
“I was really falling behind, and I couldn’t keep up with my classes because I had other stuff I was doing like welding,” Ward-Riley said. “I was focused on (welding) and trying to pass that.”
Ward-Riley was able to go from a junior to a graduating senior in approximately six months while at Crossroads. He said attending the school was life changing.
“It changes my future because now I’ve actually graduated, and I didn’t think I could do it at first, to be honest,” Ward-Riley said. “But the teachers at Crossroads are all there to help you and the environment was more like two adults talking instead of a student talking to a higher authority.”
Ward-Riley said he wants to pursue a career in the solar industry, putting his welding skills to use in the installation and fabrication of solar panels, and is debating attending college or a trade school.
